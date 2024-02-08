KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Two JetBlue Planes Make Contact At Boston Logan International Airport

February 8, 2024 11:44AM CST
Credit: MGN

BOSTON (AP) — Two JetBlue planes made contact in a minor collision at Boston Logan International Airport.

An airport authority spokeswoman says one plane’s wingtip touched another plane’s tail while both Airbus 321 jets were in the de-icing area.

Nobody was hurt.

The Federal Aviation Authority says it happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

Passengers on Flights 777 and 551 were moved onto other aircraft.

The FAA says it all happened in an area of the tarmac controlled by JetBlue.

The airline says flights to Las Vegas and Orlando will operate on other aircraft while these planes are repaired.

