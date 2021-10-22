Two Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water

      Breaking News
Oct 22, 2021 @ 8:56am

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa State University crew club members were participating in their first practice on the water when they drowned in March after their boat capsized in strong winds, according to newly released investigative findings. 

The pandemic had kept the club off the water for 18 months and investigators concluded in information released Wednesday that team members’ excitement for a chance to return likely clouded their judgment about safety. 

20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David and 19-year-old Derek Nanni died in the capsizing on Little Wall Lake, about 20 miles north of the university’s campus in Ames.

Three other members made it to shore, two of them with help from bystanders.

