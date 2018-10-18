Two Iowa cases of rare AFM disease raise concern
By KGLO News
Oct 18, 2018 @ 11:54 AM

DES MOINES — A rare disease that causes muscle weakness, loss of reflexes and even paralysis has appeared in Iowa — twice — in recent weeks and the experts are puzzled.

State health officials confirm two cases of a rare polio-like illness which attacks the nervous system called acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM. The first case is a three-year-old boy in Grimes, while the second is in a person under 18 in western Iowa.

Minnesota reports seven cases of AFM since mid-September, while 62 are reported nationwide in 22 states. There is no known cure and federal investigators haven’t been able to identify a common cause in the cases which usually start as a cold.

