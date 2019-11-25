Two dead in separate north-central Iowa accidents over the weekend
MASON CITY — Two separate accidents on Saturday in north-central Iowa have left two people dead.
== A 16-year-old is dead after a four-vehicle collision between Mason City and Manly. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at the intersection of US Highway 65 and County Road B-15 shortly before 5:15 Saturday evening. The driver of one of the vehicles, 16-year-old Kolton Young, whose home town was not identified by the State Patrol, died as the result of injuries sustained in the accident. Four others were listed as injured — 56-year-old George Baker, 43-year-old Dan Waters, 49-year-old Michelle Waters, and 15-year-old Trenton Jensen, whose home towns were also not identified. The Iowa State Patrol says the cause and circumstances of the accident are still under investigation at this time.
== A Minnesota woman is dead after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 in Franklin County on Saturday morning. The State Patrol says the accident happened at the 165 mile marker near the interchange with State Highway 3 shortly after 8 o’clock. A vehicle driven by 31-year-old Clayton Hjelmeland of Harmony Minnesota was traveling southbound when he hit an icy patch, causing him to cross the median and into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Alyssa Porter of Hastings Minnesota. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene. Hjelmeland and 23-year-old Jet Jacobs of Ames were transported to the Franklin County General Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says the accident is still under investigation.