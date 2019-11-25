      Weather Alert

Two dead in separate north-central Iowa accidents over the weekend

Nov 25, 2019 @ 5:00am

MASON CITY — Two separate accidents on Saturday in north-central Iowa have left two people dead.

 

== A 16-year-old is dead after a four-vehicle collision between Mason City and Manly. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at the intersection of US Highway 65 and County Road B-15 shortly before 5:15 Saturday evening. The driver of one of the vehicles, 16-year-old Kolton Young, whose home town was not identified by the State Patrol, died as the result of injuries sustained in the accident. Four others were listed as injured — 56-year-old George Baker, 43-year-old Dan Waters, 49-year-old Michelle Waters, and 15-year-old Trenton Jensen, whose home towns were also not identified. The Iowa State Patrol says the cause and circumstances of the accident are still under investigation at this time. 

 

== A Minnesota woman is dead after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 in Franklin County on Saturday morning. The State Patrol says the accident happened at the 165 mile marker near the interchange with State Highway 3 shortly after 8 o’clock. A vehicle driven by 31-year-old Clayton Hjelmeland of Harmony Minnesota was traveling southbound when he hit an icy patch, causing him to cross the median and into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Alyssa Porter of Hastings Minnesota. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene. Hjelmeland and 23-year-old Jet Jacobs of Ames were transported to the Franklin County General Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says the accident is still under investigation.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO News Team
KGLO & KRIB Sports
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident