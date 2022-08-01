Two dead after late Friday night accident near Kensett
KENSETT — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash late Friday night near Kensett in Worth County.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on US Highway 65 a half-mile north of Kensett at about 10:20 PM. A vehicle driven by 24-year-old Maggie Harvey of Northwood was northbound and crossed the center line, striking a vehicle heading southbound driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea head-on.
The Hinderscheid vehicle came to rest in the west ditch, while Harvey’s vehicle rolled, came to rest on its top in the middle of the road, and was struck by a semi driven by 62-year-old Dennis Stoneking of Northwood. The impact caused Harvey’s vehicle to spin in the roadway and come to rest in the west ditch.
Hinderscheid was pronounced dead at the scene as well as a passenger in Harvey’s vehicle, three-year-old Thielen Fausnaugh of Northwood.
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.