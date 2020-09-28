      Weather Alert

Two dead, 10 injured after shooting inside club in Waterloo

Sep 28, 2020 @ 10:49am

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) – Two people died from their injuries and another 10 were hurt when at least two people began shooting at each other inside a private club in Waterloo.

Police said Monday that the second person who died at a hospital this weekend was a woman from outside Waterloo. A 22-year-old Waterloo man also died at a hospital after being shot.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police say the shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities estimated that about 100 people were at the club when gunfire erupted inside following a confrontation. They said the building is a former bar that was being used by a motorcycle club as an unauthorized night club.

The police said in a statement released Sunday that the incident was the result of at least two individuals recklessly shooting at each other inside and outside the building.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team