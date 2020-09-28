Two dead, 10 injured after shooting inside club in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) – Two people died from their injuries and another 10 were hurt when at least two people began shooting at each other inside a private club in Waterloo.
Police said Monday that the second person who died at a hospital this weekend was a woman from outside Waterloo. A 22-year-old Waterloo man also died at a hospital after being shot.
No arrests have yet been made.
Police say the shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities estimated that about 100 people were at the club when gunfire erupted inside following a confrontation. They said the building is a former bar that was being used by a motorcycle club as an unauthorized night club.
The police said in a statement released Sunday that the incident was the result of at least two individuals recklessly shooting at each other inside and outside the building.