Two COVID deaths in Worth County, IDPH changes way positive tests are reported

Feb 23, 2021 @ 12:15pm

MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count continues to slide down in north-central Iowa.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 18 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in north-central Iowa while 76 more recoveries were reported. There were two deaths reported in that same time frame, both in Worth County, bringing up the county’s total to six during the pandemic. The active case count in the ten-county listening area dropped from 1776 on Monday to 1715 on Tuesday.

In Cerro Gordo County, three new cases were reported while 21 more people have recovered, moving the case count down from 539 to 521.

As we reported yesterday, the active case count in north-central Iowa almost doubled over the weekend, and the Iowa Department of Public Health says that’s due to a change in the way they are compiling their data. Department of Public Health public information officer Sarah Ekstrand says individuals often test multiple times during the course of a COVID-19 infection, resulting in them having multiple positive tests.

She says because the department recently changed their reporting to reflect overall tests versus individual tests, the increase in the positive test number was to be expected. Ekstrand adds that it’s also a reflection of how much testing is being done throughout the state.

The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is up three to 18. The number of patients in an intensive care unit increased from one to four, with three of those patients on a ventilator

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 80 68 12
Butler 31 28 3
Floyd 39 30 9
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 29 24 5
Kossuth 54 47 7
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 6 5 1 2
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 359 309 50 2

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5301 3
Butler 1656 2
Floyd 1617 1
Franklin 1181 0
Hancock 1464 3
Kossuth 2060 5
Mitchell 1298 0
Winnebago 1365 1
Worth 686 0
Wright 1788 3
Area Total 18416 18

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4700 21
Butler 1494 3
Floyd 1383 2
Franklin 1024 7
Hancock 1308 10
Kossuth 1801 12
Mitchell 1146 3
Winnebago 1206 10
Worth 620 0
Wright 1660 8
Area Total 16342 76

 

 

Active Cases 2/23/21 2/22/21 2/19/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Tuesday Monday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 521 539 544 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 131 132 139 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 195 196 202 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 138 145 146 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 127 134 141 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 205 212 216 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 112 116 114 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 129 138 141 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 60 62 60 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 97 102 105 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1715 1776 1808 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
