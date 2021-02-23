Two COVID deaths in Worth County, IDPH changes way positive tests are reported
MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count continues to slide down in north-central Iowa.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 18 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in north-central Iowa while 76 more recoveries were reported. There were two deaths reported in that same time frame, both in Worth County, bringing up the county’s total to six during the pandemic. The active case count in the ten-county listening area dropped from 1776 on Monday to 1715 on Tuesday.
In Cerro Gordo County, three new cases were reported while 21 more people have recovered, moving the case count down from 539 to 521.
As we reported yesterday, the active case count in north-central Iowa almost doubled over the weekend, and the Iowa Department of Public Health says that’s due to a change in the way they are compiling their data. Department of Public Health public information officer Sarah Ekstrand says individuals often test multiple times during the course of a COVID-19 infection, resulting in them having multiple positive tests.
She says because the department recently changed their reporting to reflect overall tests versus individual tests, the increase in the positive test number was to be expected. Ekstrand adds that it’s also a reflection of how much testing is being done throughout the state.
The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is up three to 18. The number of patients in an intensive care unit increased from one to four, with three of those patients on a ventilator
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|80
|68
|12
|
|Butler
|31
|28
|3
|
|Floyd
|39
|30
|9
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|29
|24
|5
|
|Kossuth
|54
|47
|7
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|6
|5
|1
|2
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|359
|309
|50
|2
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5301
|3
|Butler
|1656
|2
|Floyd
|1617
|1
|Franklin
|1181
|0
|Hancock
|1464
|3
|Kossuth
|2060
|5
|Mitchell
|1298
|0
|Winnebago
|1365
|1
|Worth
|686
|0
|Wright
|1788
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18416
|18
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4700
|21
|Butler
|1494
|3
|Floyd
|1383
|2
|Franklin
|1024
|7
|Hancock
|1308
|10
|Kossuth
|1801
|12
|Mitchell
|1146
|3
|Winnebago
|1206
|10
|Worth
|620
|0
|Wright
|1660
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16342
|76
|Active Cases
|2/23/21
|2/22/21
|2/19/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Tuesday
|Monday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|521
|539
|544
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|131
|132
|139
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|195
|196
|202
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|138
|145
|146
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|127
|134
|141
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|205
|212
|216
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|112
|116
|114
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|129
|138
|141
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|60
|62
|60
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|97
|102
|105
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1715
|1776
|1808
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742