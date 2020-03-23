Two COVID-19 cases reported in Hancock County, local health officials ask you to make prevention a priority
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County health officials say they encourage all residents to continue making prevention a priority after the reporting of the first cases of COVID-19 in our area.
Two cases of coronavirus in Cerro Gordo County were reported over the weekend, with both of those cases being adults who are in the 18-to-40-year-old range. Another case was reported in Kossuth County, with that also being a case in an 18-to-40-year-old. State public health officials this morning reported two more cases in Hancock County, with both being older adults ages 61-to-80.
CG Public Health spokeswoman Emily Dunbar says they certainly won’t be the last cases of COVID-19 in our listening area. “We will continue to see more cases more than likely, but it’s important for people to remember to stay home, if at all possible work from home, especially stay home if you’re sick, continue to practice those general infection control measures like washing your hands, covering your cough, and just staying home and you’re sick is just so important.”
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams told NBC News this morning that “I want America to understand — this week, it’s going to get bad” when delivering a somber message about the spread of coronavirus. Dunbar says the county health department agrees and says they are prepared for what’s ahead. “It’s different when it hits home, but we’ve been preparing for this for almost two months, since the end of January. We’ve got plans in place. We are communicating daily with our partners. We’re thinking ahead, that’s our job is to protect those people and plan for the unexpected and sometimes the inevitable.”
Dunbar says if you do have to go out and shop for essential items, remember to keep your distance from others and to cover your coughs and sneezes. “We’ve been hearing a lot about social distancing, so keeping six feet away from everyone surrounding you is the best way to limit the spread of the virus. Droplets is how that spread, so if we can maintain six feet from those around us. I know it’s hard when we’re right in front of us, someone that’s checking out our groceries or what-not, so that’s where it comes down to an individual matter. Cover your cough, please think of others.”
Dunbar says most of those infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness and staying at home is the best option. “Remember that this virus is 80% mild symptoms and you can recover at home. Your diagnosis as far as having COVID or not having COVID, the treatment plan is going to be the same. Stay home and recover and monitor your symptoms if they worsen, and drinking fluids.”
Dunbar reminds people that if they have general questions about COVID-19 to call the county’s call center, but if people think they have severe symptoms that could be coronavirus to call the Mercy Family Health Line. If you have general questions, you can call the county’s hotline 494-3543, 494-3546 or 494-3547. “If you are feeling ill as far as fever shortness of breath and cough please call the Mercy One Health Line at 641-428-7777.”
For guidelines on self-isolation or recovering at home, click here or go to cghealth.com