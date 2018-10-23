Two big jackpots unclaimed, Iowa Lottery urges responsible play

DES MOINES — The jackpots in Powerball and Mega Millions both went unclaimed and continue to increase for the next drawings. The Mega Millions drawing is estimated at a world record $1.6 billion and the Powerball estimated jackpot of $620 million is now the third largest ever offered in that game.

Iowa Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says they want to be sure that no one gets carried away with lottery fever. “I have put this message in every statement that we have out there — and we can’t stress it enough — playing the lottery is entertainment and it is something you should do just for fun,” Neubauer says.

She says the large jackpots bring in a lot of people who don’t normally play the games and she says everyone should understand that spending more on tickets doesn’t increase your odds. “There is no guarantee that you will win a prize period, let along the jackpot. We have said repeatedly this week it only takes one ticket to be in the running for these jackpots, and we mean that,” she says.

Neubauer says spend only what you normally might spend on the lottery or other entertainment. “Don’t get in over your head,” Neubauer says. “Have fun with it — but play responsibly. We don’t want to see people getting into trouble over this.”

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday and the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.