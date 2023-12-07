Two Babies Infected With Dangerous Bacteria Sometimes Found In Powdered Infant Formula

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Kentucky child is dead and a Missouri infant has brain damage from the same kind of bacteria that sparked powdered formula recalls and shortages last year.

The Food and Drug Administration confirms that two cases of severe infections have been reported this year, both in infants who consumed formula made by Abbott Nutrition.

There’s no evidence that the infections were caused by problems at Abbott factories.

The company was at the center of a 2022 crisis that sparked recalls and formula shortages.

Food safety advocates say the infections highlight risks of powdered formula.

The powder can harbor germs — and it is easily contaminated by sources in the home.