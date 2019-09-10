Two arrested in Worth County for attempted burglary
NORTHWOOD — Two men have been arrested in Worth County after an attempted burglary.
Authorities says they were initially called to the 500 block of 500th Street in the northeastern part of the county after someone took items and appeared to stash others to come back for later. Early Saturday, a deputy was conducting surveillance when a vehicle came up the driveway with its headlights turned off. Authorities say the vehicle was confirmed stolen from Estherville and the suspects allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine prior to being arrested.
Arrested were 42-year-old Marco Posada and 49-year-old Roberto Del Angel on charges of second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.