Two arrested in Charles City robbery that injures one person

Jul 15, 2022 @ 12:01pm

CHARLES CITY — Two people from Charles City have been arrested after a robbery and assault this past weekend.

A criminal complaint charges 41-year-old Darius Mason and 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury. The pair are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on Sunday.

The complaint says the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.

Both are due in court for their preliminary hearing next Friday. First-degree robbery is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while willful injury causing serious injury is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. 

