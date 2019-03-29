Two arrested after stabbing in Mason City last week
By KGLO News
Mar 29, 2019 @ 5:54 AM
Antoine Rodgers

MASON CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing last Friday night in Mason City.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of North Federal, where 34-year-old Benny Montgomery was found with multiple stab wounds. Montgomery was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where he remains in critical condition at last report.

Police on Thursday arrested 35-year-old Antoine Rodgers and 37-year-old Marvell Rodgers, both of Mason City. They are both charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Both are being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond until they make an appearance before a magistrate.

 

