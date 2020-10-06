Two accused of harboring a Clear Lake runaway pleading guilty
CLEAR LAKE — Two of three people accused of harboring a runaway connected with a missing juvenile case in Clear Lake earlier this year are pleading guilty.
38-year-old Eric Anderson, 59-year-old Leroy Lomholt, and 33-year-old Megan Carlyle of Mason City were arrested in February for harboring a runaway against the wishes of their parents. Police say the three provided shelter to a known runaway under the age of 18 who was voluntarily absent without the consent of the child’s parents, guardian or custodian. The child was located and was taken back to her home with no foul play being suspected.
Lomholt was due in court for a pre-trial conference on Monday, but online court records show he filed a written plea of guilty to the charge. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a one year jail sentence with all but seven days suspended and two years probation. Lomholt is scheduled to be sentenced on November 2nd.
Carlyle was also due in court Monday for a pre-trial conference, but a plea change hearing for her has been scheduled for November 10th.
Anderson had the charge in this case dismissed, but pleaded guilty in a separate harboring a runaway case. He was accused on March 31st of paying a taxi to drive a child to his residence, where he hid a child inside of a box in his garage in an attempt to conceal the child from being located by law enforcement. He was sentenced in August to two years in prison after pleading guilty.