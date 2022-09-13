Turnout light so far for Mason City Local Option Sales & Service Tax renewal vote

Pie chart taken from screenshot of City of Mason City website showing projects funded by the LOSST since 2014

MASON CITY — Turnout has been light in Mason City for today’s special election on renewing the city’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax.

Approving the measure would NOT raise the city’s overall sales tax but maintain it at 7%. 50% of the local option tax revenue goes to property tax reduction, 40% goes to infrastructure improvements, while the other 10% goes to programs involving law enforcement, recreation, library, airport, transit and museum services.

The City of Mason City says since 2014, just over $52 million has been generated by the Local Option Sales and Service Tax.

Polls are open until 8:00 PM tonight. If approved, the tax would remain in effect until there was a petition to hold another election to repeal it.

Today’s polling locations:

Mason City Ward 1 Pct 1 — Trinity Lutheran Church — 213 N Pennsylvania Ave

Mason City Ward 1 Pct 2 — Highland Golf Course Club House — 944 17th St NE, Mason City

Mason City Ward 1 Pct 3 — Grace Evangelical Free Church — 440 N Illinois Ave, Mason City

Mason City Ward 2 Pct 1 — Cerro Gordo Courthouse Boardroom — 220 N Washington Ave, Mason City

Mason City Ward 2 Pct 2 — First Presbyterian Church — 100 S Pierce Ave, Mason City

Mason City Ward 2 Pct 3 — Grace United Methodist Church — 200 14th St NW, Mason City

Mason City Ward 3 Pct 1 — Masonic Temple — 304 1st St SE, Mason City

Mason City Ward 3 Pct 2 — Mason City School Administration Bldg — 1515 S Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City

Mason City Ward 3 Pct 3 — First Covenant Church — 411 S Ohio Ave, Mason City

Mason City Ward 4 Pct 1 — NIACOG Building — 525 6th St SW, Mason City

Mason City Ward 4 Pct 2 — Rolling Acres CR Church — 341 19th SW, Mason City

Mason City Ward 4 Pct 3 — Farm Bureau Building — 2650 Skyview Lane, Mason City