Tuition increase proposed for the three state universities

Jun 23, 2021 @ 11:57am

DES MOINES — The Board of Regents will consider a proposal for tuition increases at the three state universities in a meeting Thursday.

The board staff is proposing a 3.5% increase in undergrad resident tuition at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University — with a 1.5 % increase at the University of Northern Iowa. The proposal also raises mandatory fees by $53 at the U-I, $36 at ISU, and holds fees the same at UNI.

The proposal would increase out-of-state tuition by the same as in-state at the U-I, raise it $906 at ISU and $273 at UNI.

The Board of Regents requested an increase of $18 million and a restoration of $8 million dollars from the Iowa Legislature this year — but lawmakers held the line with no increase in funding.

