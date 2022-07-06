      Weather Alert

Tuesday’s severe storms officially a derecho

Jul 6, 2022 @ 5:08am

MASON CITY — Tuesday’s severe thunderstorm complex that rolled through Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska has officially been termed as a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. The storms met the track distance and width criteria along with sufficient high wind reports. Among the storm reports to the National Weather Service from last night’s storms:

 

== Numerous trees were reported down along with power lines after severe-level winds moved through Forest City at about 6:54 PM. 

 

== Thunderstorm wind damage was reported in Britt at about 6:38 PM after up to 70 mile per hour winds were reported

 

== One-inch sized hail was reported in Kensett in Worth County at 6:50 PM. 

 

== The Mason City Municipal Airport saw a thunderstorm wind gust clocked at 68 miles per hour at 7:10 PM

 

== 2.2 inches of rain was reported at Carpenter in Mitchell County at about 9:30 last night. 

 

The National Weather Service says more storms are anticipated today and tomorrow, but as of now, severe weather is not anticipated. 

