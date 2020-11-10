      Breaking News
Mask wearing now required at indoor gatherings of 25 or more

Tuesday’s COVID update — Area active case number increases by almost 200, three more people dead

Nov 10, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Three more north-central Iowans are dead due to COVID-19 while the active case count in the KGLO News listening area increases by almost 200 between Monday and Tuesday.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 269 more COVID-19 cases identified between 11 o’clock Monday morning and 11 o’clock this morning. 80 more people in the area have recovered.

The new deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Wright counties. Cerro Gordo County has now seen 31 people die from COVID, 12 deaths have happened in Floyd and two in Wright. It brings the area’s death total for the pandemic to 96. The number of active cases in the listening area rose from 2591 on Monday to 2777 today.

The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate is up six-tenths of a percent to 20.6%. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average increased from 22.5% to 22.9%, while Hancock County continues to have the highest percentage in the area at 23.3%.

Statewide in the same 24-hour period, 27 more deaths were reported to bring the total to 1872, 4441 more cases were identified to move that total to 161,257, while 1873 more people have recovered to bring the total to 102,914. 

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 31 1
Butler 3
Floyd 12 1
Franklin 19
Hancock 6
Kossuth 1
Mitchell 2
Winnebago 20
Worth
Wright 2 1
Area Total 96 3

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 2180 107
Butler 619 23
Floyd 620 31
Franklin 494 16
Hancock 558 23
Kossuth 654 8
Mitchell 455 20
Winnebago 651 21
Worth 216 9
Wright 934 11
Area Total 7381 269

 

 

Active Cases 11/10/20
 Active Cases 11/6/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 986 672 477
Butler 185 138 82
Floyd 133 85 60
Franklin 105 68 42
Hancock 247 193 134
Kossuth 260 199 176
Mitchell 241 184 119
Winnebago 264 223 192
Worth 95 76 46
Wright 261 230 182
Area Total 2777 2068 1510

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1163 3
Butler 431 1
Floyd 475 21
Franklin 370 5
Hancock 305 11
Kossuth 393 15
Mitchell 212 1
Winnebago 367 14
Worth 121 1
Wright 671 8
Area Total 4508 80

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 22.9
Butler 20.5
Floyd 18.7
Franklin 15.1
Hancock 23.3
Kossuth 18.6
Mitchell 21
Winnebago 20.8
Worth 14.3
Wright 20.3
Area Average 20.6
For the latest

Trending
Iowans get a warning of what may be ahead on Winter Weather Awareness Day
Winnebago County man serving prison time for sexual abuse dead
Two school districts mourn deaths of teachers, one had been diagnosed with COVID
Clear Lake woman accused of stealing from convenience store cash register
Wednesday COVID update --- second straight day area active cases increase 100+, 14-day area average positivity rate at 16.1%