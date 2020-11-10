Tuesday’s COVID update — Area active case number increases by almost 200, three more people dead
DES MOINES — Three more north-central Iowans are dead due to COVID-19 while the active case count in the KGLO News listening area increases by almost 200 between Monday and Tuesday.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 269 more COVID-19 cases identified between 11 o’clock Monday morning and 11 o’clock this morning. 80 more people in the area have recovered.
The new deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Wright counties. Cerro Gordo County has now seen 31 people die from COVID, 12 deaths have happened in Floyd and two in Wright. It brings the area’s death total for the pandemic to 96. The number of active cases in the listening area rose from 2591 on Monday to 2777 today.
The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate is up six-tenths of a percent to 20.6%. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average increased from 22.5% to 22.9%, while Hancock County continues to have the highest percentage in the area at 23.3%.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period, 27 more deaths were reported to bring the total to 1872, 4441 more cases were identified to move that total to 161,257, while 1873 more people have recovered to bring the total to 102,914.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|31
|1
|Butler
|3
|
|Floyd
|12
|1
|Franklin
|19
|
|Hancock
|6
|
|Kossuth
|1
|
|Mitchell
|2
|
|Winnebago
|20
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|2
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|96
|3
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|2180
|107
|Butler
|619
|23
|Floyd
|620
|31
|Franklin
|494
|16
|Hancock
|558
|23
|Kossuth
|654
|8
|Mitchell
|455
|20
|Winnebago
|651
|21
|Worth
|216
|9
|Wright
|934
|11
|
|
|
|Area Total
|7381
|269
|
|
|Active Cases 11/6/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|986
|672
|477
|Butler
|185
|138
|82
|Floyd
|133
|85
|60
|Franklin
|105
|68
|42
|Hancock
|247
|193
|134
|Kossuth
|260
|199
|176
|Mitchell
|241
|184
|119
|Winnebago
|264
|223
|192
|Worth
|95
|76
|46
|Wright
|261
|230
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2777
|2068
|1510
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1163
|3
|Butler
|431
|1
|Floyd
|475
|21
|Franklin
|370
|5
|Hancock
|305
|11
|Kossuth
|393
|15
|Mitchell
|212
|1
|Winnebago
|367
|14
|Worth
|121
|1
|Wright
|671
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4508
|80
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|22.9
|Butler
|20.5
|Floyd
|18.7
|Franklin
|15.1
|Hancock
|23.3
|Kossuth
|18.6
|Mitchell
|21
|Winnebago
|20.8
|Worth
|14.3
|Wright
|20.3
|
|
|Area Average
|20.6