      Weather Alert

Tuesday’s coronavirus report: Five new COVID-19 cases in our listening area

May 5, 2020 @ 11:17am

DES MOINES — According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, there are at least four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our immediate listening area, while Floyd County health officials say there’s a new case there that does not show up on today’s report. Two of the new cases are in Franklin County, one an adult 41-60 years old, another an adult aged 61-80. There’s a new single case in Butler County, an 18-40 year old, and another single case in Wright County, a 41-60 year old. Including the Floyd County case, there are now 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus in our listening area.

 

Confirmed Cases Child Adult (18-40) Middle (41-60) Older (61-80) Elderly (81+) NA Total Deaths Recovered Hospitalized
Cerro Gordo 2 6 6 14 12 1
Butler 4 4 2 10 7
Floyd 1 1 2 1
Franklin 1 2 1 1 5 2
Hancock 1 2 3 2 1
Kossuth 1 1 2 1
Mitchell 2 1 3 2 1
Winnebago 2 1 3 2
Worth 1 1 1
Wright 2 2 4 1
Area Total 0 12 20 12 2 47 0 30 4
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved