Tuesday’s coronavirus report: Five new COVID-19 cases in our listening area
DES MOINES — According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, there are at least four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our immediate listening area, while Floyd County health officials say there’s a new case there that does not show up on today’s report. Two of the new cases are in Franklin County, one an adult 41-60 years old, another an adult aged 61-80. There’s a new single case in Butler County, an 18-40 year old, and another single case in Wright County, a 41-60 year old. Including the Floyd County case, there are now 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus in our listening area.
|Confirmed Cases
|Child
|Adult (18-40)
|Middle (41-60)
|Older (61-80)
|Elderly (81+)
|NA
|Total
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|
|2
|6
|6
|
|
|14
|
|12
|1
|Butler
|
|4
|4
|2
|
|
|10
|
|7
|
|Floyd
|
|
|
|1
|
|1
|2
|
|
|1
|Franklin
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|5
|
|2
|
|Hancock
|
|
|1
|2
|
|
|3
|
|2
|1
|Kossuth
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|1
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|2
|
|1
|
|3
|
|2
|1
|Winnebago
|
|2
|1
|
|
|
|3
|
|2
|
|Worth
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|1
|
|1
|
|Wright
|
|2
|2
|
|
|
|4
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|0
|12
|20
|12
|2
|
|47
|0
|30
|4