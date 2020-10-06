Tuesday update — Three more COVID-19 deaths in Floyd County
DES MOINES — Three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in our listening area. According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the three deaths were reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning in Floyd County. That brings Floyd County’s death total to eight and the listening area’s total to 68 since the start of the pandemic.
12 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our listening area in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning while 25 new cases being fully recovered were also reported.
The active number of cases in our listening area is down from 781 at 11 o’clock Monday morning to 756 at 11 o’clock this morning. There were 201 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 179 in Kossuth, 125 in Winnebago, 76 in Wright, 56 in Mitchell, 42 in Floyd, 27 in Butler, 26 in Worth, 20 in Hancock and 13 in Franklin.
The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate was at 7.1% this morning, down from 7.6% on Monday morning. Winnebago County still has the highest 14-day positivity rate in the listening area at 14.3%. Cerro Gordo County’s rate is at 6.4%.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period: 13 more deaths were reported to bring the pandemic total to 1400; 534 more cases were reported for a total of 93,448; 412 more people have recovered for a total of 72,221.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|8
|3
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|14
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|68
|3
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1119
|5
|Butler
|293
|
|Floyd
|376
|1
|Franklin
|353
|
|Hancock
|216
|
|Kossuth
|328
|3
|Mitchell
|201
|
|Winnebago
|345
|
|Worth
|118
|3
|Wright
|616
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3965
|12
|
|
|Active Cases 10/2/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|201
|200
|192
|Butler
|27
|21
|20
|Floyd
|42
|49
|48
|Franklin
|13
|19
|18
|Hancock
|20
|22
|21
|Kossuth
|179
|169
|161
|Mitchell
|56
|66
|69
|Winnebago
|125
|122
|119
|Worth
|26
|28
|27
|Wright
|76
|70
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|765
|766
|742
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|895
|2
|Butler
|264
|
|Floyd
|326
|11
|Franklin
|322
|
|Hancock
|194
|8
|Kossuth
|149
|1
|Mitchell
|145
|
|Winnebago
|206
|
|Worth
|92
|
|Wright
|539
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3132
|25
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|6.4
|Butler
|5.6
|Floyd
|8.2
|Franklin
|2.3
|Hancock
|7
|Kossuth
|11.2
|Mitchell
|3.2
|Winnebago
|14.3
|Worth
|6.3
|Wright
|6.7
|
|
|Area Average
|7.1