Tuesday update — Three more COVID-19 deaths in Floyd County

Oct 6, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in our listening area. According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the three deaths were reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning in Floyd County. That brings Floyd County’s death total to eight and the listening area’s total to 68 since the start of the pandemic.

12 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our listening area in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning while 25 new cases being fully recovered were also reported.

The active number of cases in our listening area is down from 781 at 11 o’clock Monday morning to 756 at 11 o’clock this morning. There were 201 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 179 in Kossuth, 125 in Winnebago, 76 in Wright, 56 in Mitchell, 42 in Floyd, 27 in Butler, 26 in Worth, 20 in Hancock and 13 in Franklin.

The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate was at 7.1% this morning, down from 7.6% on Monday morning. Winnebago County still has the highest 14-day positivity rate in the listening area at 14.3%. Cerro Gordo County’s rate is at 6.4%. 

Statewide in the same 24-hour period: 13 more deaths were reported to bring the pandemic total to 1400; 534 more cases were reported for a total of 93,448; 412 more people have recovered for a total of 72,221.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 8 3
Franklin 18
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 14
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 68 3

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1119 5
Butler 293
Floyd 376 1
Franklin 353
Hancock 216
Kossuth 328 3
Mitchell 201
Winnebago 345
Worth 118 3
Wright 616
Area Total 3965 12

 

Active Cases 10/6/20
 Active Cases 10/2/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 201 200 192
Butler 27 21 20
Floyd 42 49 48
Franklin 13 19 18
Hancock 20 22 21
Kossuth 179 169 161
Mitchell 56 66 69
Winnebago 125 122 119
Worth 26 28 27
Wright 76 70 67
Area Total 765 766 742

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 895 2
Butler 264
Floyd 326 11
Franklin 322
Hancock 194 8
Kossuth 149 1
Mitchell 145
Winnebago 206
Worth 92
Wright 539 3
Area Total 3132 25

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 6.4
Butler 5.6
Floyd 8.2
Franklin 2.3
Hancock 7
Kossuth 11.2
Mitchell 3.2
Winnebago 14.3
Worth 6.3
Wright 6.7
Area Average 7.1
