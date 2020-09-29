      Weather Alert

Tuesday update — number of active cases in area continues to drop

Sep 29, 2020 @ 12:11pm

DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to decrease in our listening area.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the number of active cases dropped from 772 to 751 in our area. There were 203 in Cerro Gordo, 155 in Kossuth, 119 in Winnebago, 75 in Mitchell, 65 in Wright, 52 in Floyd, 26 in Worth, 21 in Butler, 20 in Franklin and 15 in Hancock.

There were 34 more cases of COVID-19 reported in our listening area in the last 24 hours with 55 more people being fully recovered.

The 14-day average positivity rate of the 10-county listening area is at 7.6%, down from 7.8% 24 hours earlier. Winnebago County has slipped under the 15% mark for 14-day average positivity for the first time in a couple of weeks, sitting at 14.9%. Kossuth County is at 12.5%, Floyd is at 10.7%, Wright at 7.5%, Hancock at 6.3%, Franklin at 5.7%, Cerro Gordo at 5.2%, Butler at 4.3%, Mitchell at 3.8%, and Worth at 3.4%

Statewide in the past 24 hours: seven more deaths were reported for a total now of 1324; 669 new positive cases were reported for a total of 87,509; 1227 more people have recovered for a total of 67,418. 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1063 5
Butler 276 5
Floyd 355 3
Franklin 351
Hancock 198 9
Kossuth 280 2
Mitchell 192 1
Winnebago 322 6
Worth 109
Wright 596 3
Area Total 3742 34

 

 

Active Cases 9/29/20
 Active Cases 9/25/20
Active Cases 9/1/20
Cerro Gordo 203 265 241
Butler 21 23 49
Floyd 52 75 34
Franklin 20 34 27
Hancock 15 21 24
Kossuth 155 142 40
Mitchell 75 88 30
Winnebago 119 139 73
Worth 26 26 14
Wright 65 79 81
Area Total 751 892 613

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 839 14
Butler 253
Floyd 300 8
Franklin 313 2
Hancock 181 12
Kossuth 125 1
Mitchell 117 8
Winnebago 190 8
Worth 83 2
Wright 530
Area Total 2931 55

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 21
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 18
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 13
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 60

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 5.2
Butler 4.3
Floyd 10.7
Franklin 5.7
Hancock 6.3
Kossuth 12.5
Mitchell 3.8
Winnebago 14.9
Worth 3.4
Wright 7.5
Area Average 7.6
