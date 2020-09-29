Tuesday update — number of active cases in area continues to drop
DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to decrease in our listening area.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the number of active cases dropped from 772 to 751 in our area. There were 203 in Cerro Gordo, 155 in Kossuth, 119 in Winnebago, 75 in Mitchell, 65 in Wright, 52 in Floyd, 26 in Worth, 21 in Butler, 20 in Franklin and 15 in Hancock.
There were 34 more cases of COVID-19 reported in our listening area in the last 24 hours with 55 more people being fully recovered.
The 14-day average positivity rate of the 10-county listening area is at 7.6%, down from 7.8% 24 hours earlier. Winnebago County has slipped under the 15% mark for 14-day average positivity for the first time in a couple of weeks, sitting at 14.9%. Kossuth County is at 12.5%, Floyd is at 10.7%, Wright at 7.5%, Hancock at 6.3%, Franklin at 5.7%, Cerro Gordo at 5.2%, Butler at 4.3%, Mitchell at 3.8%, and Worth at 3.4%
Statewide in the past 24 hours: seven more deaths were reported for a total now of 1324; 669 new positive cases were reported for a total of 87,509; 1227 more people have recovered for a total of 67,418.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1063
|5
|Butler
|276
|5
|Floyd
|355
|3
|Franklin
|351
|
|Hancock
|198
|9
|Kossuth
|280
|2
|Mitchell
|192
|1
|Winnebago
|322
|6
|Worth
|109
|
|Wright
|596
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3742
|34
|
|
|Active Cases 9/25/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|203
|265
|241
|Butler
|21
|23
|49
|Floyd
|52
|75
|34
|Franklin
|20
|34
|27
|Hancock
|15
|21
|24
|Kossuth
|155
|142
|40
|Mitchell
|75
|88
|30
|Winnebago
|119
|139
|73
|Worth
|26
|26
|14
|Wright
|65
|79
|81
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|751
|892
|613
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|839
|14
|Butler
|253
|
|Floyd
|300
|8
|Franklin
|313
|2
|Hancock
|181
|12
|Kossuth
|125
|1
|Mitchell
|117
|8
|Winnebago
|190
|8
|Worth
|83
|2
|Wright
|530
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2931
|55
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|18
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|13
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|60
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|5.2
|Butler
|4.3
|Floyd
|10.7
|Franklin
|5.7
|Hancock
|6.3
|Kossuth
|12.5
|Mitchell
|3.8
|Winnebago
|14.9
|Worth
|3.4
|Wright
|7.5
|
|
|Area Average
|7.6