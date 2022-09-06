Tuesday September 6th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:05

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2. Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the AL East leaders. He snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hit a 3-1 slider from Trevor Megill into the second deck in left. The All-Star slugger reached 54 homers in his 131st game. He is on pace to hit 65 homers, four more than Roger Maris’ AL record in 1961. Judge also doubled. His latest home run came after Gary Sánchez hit a 473-foot, two-run homer into the left field bleachers off Jameson Taillon in the fifth that tied it at 2.

NEW ORLEANS — There appears to be good news surrounding the injury of Clear Lake native and Newman & Northern Iowa alum Trevor Penning. Penning had surgery last week after he tore a ligament in his foot in the New Orleans Saints’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Penning played in just 10 snaps of that game before being injured and being carted to the locker room. There was concern that it could be a season-ending injury for Penning, but the NFL Network is reporting that Penning has a chance to be ready to at least practice by early November and could be an addition for the team in the later part of the season. The Saints, who selected Penning with the 19th overall selection in this year’s draft, placed the offensive tackle on injured reserve last week, meaning he’s required to miss the first four weeks of the season.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — New Minnesota outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith didn’t want to divulge any depth of the feelings he might be harboring about facing his former Green Bay team this week. Smith’s demeanor did the talking for him. Vikings teammate Harrison Phillips said Smith has been exuding “a different energy” with Sunday’s season opener against the Packers approaching. Smith spent the past three years with the Packers before being released for salary cap savings this spring. He played in only one game last season because of a back injury. Smith, who turns 30 on Thursday, quickly became part of the heart of the Packers’ defense he joined in 2019 after playing his first four years in the league with Baltimore. The process has played out similarly in Minnesota this summer, a vital leadership role that was promised to him during the recruitment in free agency.

DES MOINES — The new Radio Iowa sports broadcasters high school football poll was released on Monday:

Class A

1. West Hancock (2-0), LW #1 @ Lake Mills

2. Lynnville-Sully (2-0), LW #3 @ East Marshall

3. Grundy Center (2-0), LW #5 vs Wapsie Valley

4. Woodbury Central (2-0), LW #4 vs IKM-Manning

5. HMS (Hartley) (1-1), LW #6 vs South O’Brien

6. Mount Ayr (2-0), LW #7 vs Riverside (Oakland)

7. Alburnett (2-0), LW #8 @ Lisbon

8. North Linn (1-1), LW (X) @ Bellevue

9. East Buchanan (1-1), LW #2 vs Starmont

10.Saint Ansgar (1-1), LW #10 @ North Union

Class 1A

1. West Sioux (2-0), LW #2 @ 2A #2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

2. Van Meter (1-1), LW #1 vs Winterset

3. Underwood (2-1), LW #5 vs St. Albert

4. Pella Christian (2-0), LW #6 @ PCM

5. Dyersville Beckman (2-0), LW #4 vs Monticello

6. Western Christian (2-0), LW #7 @ 2A #7 Spirit Lake

7. West Branch (2-0), LW #8 vs Maquoketa Valley

8. Dike-New Hartford (1-1), LW #3 @ Clear Lake

9. Denver (2-0), LW #9 @ Sumner-Fredericksburg

10.Iowa City Regina (1-1), LW #10 vs Mid-Prairie

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg (2-0), LW #1 @ 3A #4 Solon

2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-0), LW #2 vs 1A #1 West Sioux

3. Odebolt-Arthur/Battle-Creek-Ida Grove (2-0), LW #3 @ East Sac County

4. West Marshall (2-0), LW #4 @ South Hamilton

5. Dubuque Wahlert (2-0), LW #6 @ 4A #2 Xavier

6. North Fayette Valley (2-0), LW #8 vs Postville

7. Spirit Lake (2-0), LW #9 vs 1A #6 Western Christian

8. New Hampton (2-0), LW #10 vs Oelwein

9. Red Oak (2-0), LW (X) @ Nodaway Valley

10.West Lyon (1-1), LW (X) @ Sioux Center

Class 3A

1. Harlan (1-1), LW #1 @ Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2. Humboldt (2-0), LW #3 @ Estherville-Lincoln Central

3. Mount Vernon (2-0), LW #6 vs Tipton

4. Solon (1-1), LW #2 vs 2A #1 Williamsburg

5. North Polk (2-0), LW #9 @ #10 ADM

6. Benton (2-0), LW #7 @ Marion

7. Central DeWitt (2-0), LW #8 @ Clinton

8. MOC-Floyd Valley (2-0), LW (X) vs Storm Lake

9. Nevada (1-1), LW #4 @ Roland-Story

10.ADM (Adel) (2-0), LW (X) vs #5 North Polk

Class 4A

1. Lewis Central (3-0), LW #1 @ #9 Norwalk

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0), LW #2 vs 2A #5 Wahlert

3. Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0), LW #3 vs #9 Webster City

4. Indianola (2-0), LW #4 vs Pella

5. North Scott (2-0), LW #5 @ Assumption

6. Iowa City Liberty (2-0), LW #6 @ Western Dubuque

7. Bondurant-Farrar (2-0), LW #7 vs Gilbert

8. Norwalk (2-0), LW #8 vs #1 Lewis Central

9. Webster City (1-1), LW #9 @ #3 Waverly-Shell Rock

10.Carlisle (1-1), LW #10 vs Knoxville

Class 5A

1. Southeast Polk (2-0), LW #2 vs Waukee Northwest

2. Ankeny (2-0), LW #1 @ vs #4 Dowling Catholic

3. Pleasant Valley (2-0), LW #3 vs Linn-Mar @ Prairie H.S.

4. West Des Moines Dowling (1-1), LW #4 @ #2 Ankeny

5. Cedar Falls (2-0), LW #6 vs Prairie

6. West Des Moines Valley (1-1), LW #5 vs Urbandale

7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-0), LW #7 vs CR Washington

8. Sioux City East (2-0), LW #9 vs LeMars (Thur)

9. Johnston (1-1), LW (X) vs Dallas Center-Grimes

10.Iowa City High (1-1), LW (X) vs Ames

8-player

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0), LW #1 @ Siouxland Christian

2. WACO (3-0), LW #2 @ English Valleys

3. Don Bosco (2-0), LW #3 vs Collins-Maxwell

4. Easton Valley (1-1), LW #4 vs Midland

5. Newell-Fonda (2-0), LW #5 @ River Valley

6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0), LW #6

7. Lenox (2-0), LW #8 vs Bedford

8. Baxter (2-0), LW #10 vs Woodward Academy

9. BGM (2-0), LW (X) vs Montezuma

10.Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (2-0), LW (X) vs Northwood-Kensett