Tuesday September 29th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins were determined to defend their division title and start this unusual postseason at home, even if the audience at Target Field this week will be confined to family members and cardboard cutouts. The ease and predictability of playing in their own ballpark during this virus-altered year clearly made a difference to the Twins. They had a 24-7 record at home, the best such mark in baseball. Minnesota hosts Houston in a best-of-three American League wild card series that starts this afternoon. The Astros were 9-23 on the road, the third-worst record in the major leagues. Game one of the series is this afternoon starting at 1 o’clock, with the pre-game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at noon. Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday, with an 11 o’clock pre-game show and noon start. If necessary, game three will be on Thursday at a time to be determined.
DES MOINES — Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 9/28/20
Class 4A
1. Southeast Polk (4-0), LW #1 @ Ottumwa
2. Dowling Catholic (3-1), LW #2 @ Marshalltown
3. Urbandale (5-0), LW #3 Idle
4. Ankeny (4-1), LW #4 vs #9 Johnston
5. Pleasant Valley (5-0), LW #6 vs Davenport West
6. Waukee (3-2), LW #8 @ WDM Valley
7. Dubuque Hempstead (4-1), LW #9 vs C.R. Jefferson
8. Iowa City West (2-0), LW #7 @ #10 Dubuque Senior (Thur)
9. Johnston (3-2), LW #5 @ Ankeny
10.Dubuque Senior (3-2), LW (X) vs #8 Iowa City West (Thur)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (4-0), LW #1 vs ADM (Adel)
2. Harlan (5-0), LW #2 @ Creston
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0), LW #3 @ #6 Grinnell
4. Lewis Central (5-0), LW #4 vs Denison-Schleswig
5. Davenport Assumption (5-0), LW #5 vs Clinton
6. Grinnell (4-1), LW #7 vs #3 Xavier
7. Washington (5-0), LW #6 vs Burlington
8. Decorah (5-0), LW #8 vs Waverly-Shell Rock
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1), LW #9 @ Sioux City Heelan
10.Webster City (5-0), LW #10 @ Gilbert
Class 2A
1. PCM (Monroe) (5-0), LW #1 vs Albia
2. Williamsburg (5-0), LW #2 @ Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
3. West Lyon (5-0), LW #3 @ #10 Sioux Center
4. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-0), LW #6 vs MOC-Floyd Valley
5. Waukon (4-1), LW #4 vs Crestwood
6. Mount Vernon (5-0), LW #7 @ Solon
7. Monticello (4-0), LW #10 @ Camanche
8. Atlantic (4-1), LW (X) @ Shenandoah
9. West Marshall (4-1), LW (X) vs Clear Lake
10.Sioux Center (4-1), LW #5 vs #3 West Lyon
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (5-0), LW #1 @ #3 Underwood
2. Van Meter (5-0), LW @ Carroll Kuemper
3. Underwood (5-0), LW #4 vs #1 OABCIG
4. Emmetsburg (4-0), LW #5 vs #10 West Sioux
5. Southeast Valley (5-0), LW #9 vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
6. Sigourney-Keota (5-0), LW #6 vs Mediapolis
7. South Hamilton (5-0), LW #7 @ East Marshall
8. Pleasantville (5-0), LW #8 vs Pella Christian
9. South Central Calhoun (4-1), LW #2 @ Eagle Grove
10.West Sioux (4-1), LW #10 @ #4 Emmetsburg
Class A
1. Grundy Center (5-0), LW #1 @ North Tama
2. Saint Ansgar (5-0), LW #2 @ Newman Catholic
3. Iowa City Regina (4-1), LW #3 @ Columbus Jct.
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (5-0), LW #4 vs Bellevue
5. South Winneshiek (5-0), LW #6 @ #8 MFL-Mar-Mac
6. West Hancock (4-1), LW #7 vs North Union
7. Wapsie Valley (4-1), LW #5 vs Postville
8. MFL-Mar-Mac (4-1), LW #8 vs #5 South Winneshiek
9. Logan-Magnolia (4-1), LW #10 vs West Monona
10.West Fork (3-1), LW (X) @ Lake Mills
8-Player
1. Don Bosco (3-0), LW #1 @ #8 Easton Valley
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0), LW #2 @ #6 Newell-Fonda
3. Audubon (5-0), LW #3 @ #10 Coon Rapids-Bayard
4. Montezuma (5-0), LW #4 @ WACO
5. Fremont-Mills (3-0), LW #5 @ #7 CAM (Anita)
6. Newell-Fonda (5-0), LW #6 vs #2 Remsen St. Mary’s
7. CAM (Anita) (5-0), LW #7 vs #5 Fremont-Mills
8. Easton Valley (5-0), LW #8 vs #1 Don Bosco
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0), LW #9 @ HLV
10.Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0), LW #10 vs #3 Audubon
AMES — The Oklahoma-Iowa State football series has been lopsided but it has been more competitive since Matt Campbell took over the Cyclone program. ISU has only beaten the Sooners twice in their last 49 meetings but they did win in Norman in 2017 and the last four games have been decided by 10 points or less.
Campbell says limiting mistakes and solid tackling are a must against teams like Oklahoma.
Oklahoma is coming off a loss at home in its Big 12 opener to Kansas State.
Campbell says the Sooners always have a great deal of talent and this season is no different.
Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium has been scheduled for 6:30 Saturday evening with the game being televised on ABC.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley says with the change in their season the calendar has flipped. The Panthers will now play a spring season beginning in late February and UNI opens practice on Tuesday that Farley says resembles spring drills.
The Panthers will be allowed 15 practices through the end of October and Farley says one of his goals is to get all of the young players game ready.
They will also need to get the players ready for two seasons in one calendar year.
The spring season will feature eight games as well as the FCS playoffs.
ALGONA — Both Mason City High cross country teams finished in the top three at the Algona cross country invitational on Monday at the River Road Golf Course. On the girls side, Spencer placed three in the top four to take the team title with 56 points. Mason City was second with 80 points, Charles City was third with 82. Clear Lake finished 15th with 356 points. Kiki Connell of Charles City won the girls race with a time of 18:34. Reggi Spotts had Mason City’s best time in 21:23, finishing 10th. Jadyn Heesch had Clear Lake’s best time, finishing 60th with a time of 23:52. On the boys side, Humboldt had three in the top five to win with 60 points. Webster City was second with 105, Mason City was third with 111, while Clear Lake finished fourth with 130 points. Quinton Orr of Humboldt won with a time of 15:43. Justin Wright of Clear Lake finished third in 17:02. Breyden Christensen had Mason City’s best time, finishing 6th in 17:27. See the full results by clicking here.
GARNER — The West Fork girls and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys won the team titles at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura cross country invitational at the Garner Golf Course on Monday. West Fork won the girls title with 59 points, Osage was second with 70 while the host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was third. Abby Christians of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura won the girls race in a time of 21:14. On the boys side, the Cardinals won with 69 points, West Fork was second with 79, with Central Springs being third also with 79. Riley Witt of St. Ansgar won the boys race in 17:05. See the full results by clicking here