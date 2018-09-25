Tuesday September 25th Local Sports

Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 9/24/18

Class 4A

1. WDM Valley (5-0) LW #1 vs Urbandale

2. Cedar Falls (5-0) LW #2 vs Cedar Rapids Jefferson

3. Ankeny Centennial (5-0) LW #3 vs S.E. Polk

4. Bettendorf (4-1) LW #4 @ Burlington

5. Iowa City West (4-1) LW #5 @ Linn-Mar

6. Dowling Catholic (3-2) LW #6 @ DSM Lincoln

7. Johnston (4-1) LW #7 vs Ottumwa

8. Waukee (3-2) LW #8 vs DSM East

9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-1) LW #9 @ Dubuque Hempstead

10.Indianola (5-0) LW #10 vs Mason City

Class 3A

1. Lewis Central (5-0) LW #1 @ Winterset

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0) LW #2 vs Dubuque Wahlert

3. Pella (5-0) LW #3 vs South Tama

4. Solon (5-0) LW #4 vs Washington

5. North Scott (4-1) LW #6 @ Iowa City Liberty

6. Western Dubuque (4-1) LW #7 vs Center Point-Urbana

7. Clear Creek-Amana (5-0) LW #10 @ Clinton

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1) LW #9 vs LeMars

9. Harlan (4-1) LW (X) vs Glenwood

10.Sioux City Heelan (4-1) LW #5 @ Denison-Schleswig

Class 2A

1. PCM (Monroe) (5-0) LW #1 @ Saydel

2. Spirit Lake (5-0) LW #2 @ Southeast Valley

3. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4-1) LW #3 vs Okoboji

4. Waukon (4-1) LW #5 @ Oelwein

5. Clear Lake (4-1) LW #6 @ Crestwood

6. Greene County (5-0) LW #7 @ Carroll Kuemper

7. Algona (5-0) LW #8 @ Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

8. West Marshall (4-1) LW #10 vs Vinton-Shellsburg

9. Union (LaPorte City) (3-2) LW (X) vs Roland-Story

10.Benton (4-1) LW #4 vs Nevada

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (5-0) LW #1 @ West Central Valley

2. Dike-New Hartford (5-0) LW #3 @ East Marshall

3. South Central Calhoun (5-0) LW #4 @ South Hamilton

4. Bellevue (5-0) LW #7 @ Dyersville Beckman

5. Wilton (4-1) LW #5 @ Wapello

6. West Lyon (4-1) LW #6 @ Unity Christian

7. West Branch (4-1) LW #2 vs North Cedar

8. Mediapolis (5-0) LW #8 @ Columbus Jct.

9. West Sioux (4-1) LW #9 vs Western Christian

10.Sumner-Fredricksburg (5-0) LW #10 vs Osage

Class A

1. Hudson (5-0) LW #1 vs #4 Saint Ansgar

2. Algona Garrigan (5-0) LW #2 vs #8 Belmond-Klemme

3. AHSTW (Avoca) (5-0) LW #3 @ Earlham

4. Saint Ansgar (4-1) LW #5 @ #1 Hudson

5. North Tama (4-1) LW #6 vs Grundy Center

6. Pekin (4-1) LW #7 vs Highland (Riverside)

7. Hinton (5-0) LW #8 @ HMS (Hartley)

8. Belmond-Klemme (5-0) LW #10 @ #2 Algona Garrigan

9. BGM (Brooklyn) (5-0) LW (X) vs Belle Plaine

10.Edgewood-Colesburg (4-1) LW (X) vs Lisbon

Eight-man

1. Don Bosco (5-0) LW #1 vs #9 Northwood-Kensett

2. Newell-Fonda (5-0) LW #2 vs #7 AR-WE-VA

3. New London (5-0) LW #5 vs Winfield-Mt. Union

4. Iowa Valley (5-0) LW #4 @ English Valleys

5. Exira-EHK (5-0) LW #6 vs West Harrison

6. Midland (5-1) LW #7 vs West Central (Maynard)

7. AR-WE-VA (5-0) LW #8 @ #2 Newell-Fonda

8. S.E. Warren (6-0) LW #9 @ Lenox

9. Northwood-Kensett (5-0) LW #10 @ #1 Don Bosco

10.Central City (5-0) LW (X) @ Easton Valley

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says Kyle Kempt’s injured knee is improving and the senior quarterback is nearing a return. Kempt was injured in a September 8th loss at Iowa and missed the last two games.

The Cyclones visit TCU in Big 12 action this week and Campbell is not sure if Kempt will be ready to play.

TCU hopes some home cooking will help the Horned Frogs when they host Iowa State. TCU is coming off back to back losses to Ohio State and Texas and have played their last three games away from home.

Coach Gary Patterson says the defense has given up too many big plays and the offense is not protecting the football.

Patterson says they are going to work to fix both areas.

TCU is 2-2.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been sidelined indefinitely by an undisclosed situation that has caused concern within the organization about his well-being.

Griffen was ruled out on the pregame injury report against Buffalo on Sunday because of knee trouble. When asked afterward why Griffen wasn’t on the sideline, coach Mike Zimmer said the ninth-year player and three-time Pro Bowl pick was dealing with a “personal matter.”

KSTP-TV reported on Monday night, citing unnamed sources, that Griffen was involved in a disturbance at a downtown hotel on Saturday afternoon. He was not arrested.

General manager Rick Spielman said the team was “certainly concerned” by the incident and currently focused on Griffen’s well-being.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have started their 30th season with all-too-familiar drama and dysfunction. All-Star Jimmy Butler has asked for a trade, an awkwardly timed decision that took the team by surprise. President of basketball operations and head coach Tom Thibodeau says the Wolves will comply, if they receive a satisfactory offer. Taj Gibson, Butler’s teammate in Chicago before they reunited with Minnesota last year, called the request “a right hook” to the progress made last season.

AMES – The NIACC men’s golf team placed fifth at the Region XI preview tournament Monday at the Veenker Memorial Golf Course with a two-day total of 324-313 – 637.

Kirkwood was the regional preview champion with a 287-304 – 591 and DMACC was second with a 308-304 – 612.

NIACC was led by freshmen Austin Eckenrod with a 77-77 – 154 and Jackson Hamlin with a 77-78 – 155.

Also for the Trojans, Ben Boerjan shot a 82-81 – 163, Zach Martin shot a 88-77 – 165, Matthew Heinemann shot a 88-85 – 173 and John Patterson shot a 97-88 – 185.

NIACC returns to action Oct. 2 at the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Classic.

DES MOINES — The NIACC volleyball team fell in five sets at the Grand View JV last night. NIACC took the first set 25-18, lost set two 19-25, took the middle set 25-23, but then lost the final two 23-25 and 10-15. Hannah Wagner led the way with 21 kills, 21 digs and six blocks; Connor Gauch had three kills and 20 digs, and Kennedy Meister had 11 kills, five aces, 17 digs and four blocks. NIACC drops to 13-7 overall and returns to action tomorrow night hosting Ellsworth at 7 o’clock.