Tuesday September 21st “The Midday Report”

Sep 21, 2021 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday September 21st

 

Trending
Ten years in prison for Cedar Rapids woman who pleaded guilty to drug, high speed chase charges in Floyd County
Special state speed enforcement to begin Thursday
UPDATE --- Waterloo man dead after crash on Mason City's east side Wednesday morning
Three more COVID-related deaths in north-central Iowa as number of cases continues to climb
North-central Iowans given chance to weigh in on proposed carbon pipeline today in Mason City, Floyd
