Tuesday September 1st Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Robert hit a tying homer in the seventh inning and the go-ahead double in the ninth, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the skidding Minnesota Twins 8-5. The afterglow from Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter faded fast, as the right-hander fell behind 4-0 in his follow-up start. The White Sox surged back to win for the 12th time in 14 games. They’re in sole possession of first place in the AL Central for the first time this season, ahead of Cleveland and Minnesota. Miguel Sanó homered and scored three runs for the Twins, who have lost six straight games.
UNDATED (AP) — A new court filing shows that Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring. The court filing is the Big Ten’s response to a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players who want the fall season reinstated. The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season from fall to spring because of health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The filing did not identify how each school specifically voted, but a person familiar with the outcome told The Associated Press Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voted against postponing the fall football season.
AMES — Iowa State will allow 25-thousand fans at the Cyclone season opener against Louisiana on September 12th. ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard says there will be no tailgating allowed and fans will be required to wear face coverings.
The stadium will be mapped out to allow for social distancing and Pollard says if fans don’t follow the protocols, the October 4th game against Oklahoma could be played without fans.
The 25-thousand fans is under 50-percent capacity in Jack Trice Stadium and Pollard says it was based on season ticket sales.
Pollard says the fans will need to do their part.
Pollard anticipates around five thousand students to be in the stadium.
DES MOINES — Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/31/20
Class 4A
1. WDM Valley (1-0), LW #1 @ #3 Dowling Catholic
2. Ankeny (1-0), LW #3 @ #10 Waukee
3. Dowling Catholic (1-0), LW #2 vs #1 Valley
4. Southeast Polk (1-0), LW #5 vs Ankeny Centennial
5. Cedar Falls (1-0), LW #4 @ Waterloo West
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0), LW #7 vs #8 C.R. Washington
7. Urbandale (1-0), LW #10 @ Ames
8. Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0), LW (X) @ #6 C.R. Kennedy
9. Sioux City East (1-0), LW (X) @ LeMars
10.Waukee (0-1), LW #9 vs #2 Ankeny
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (1-0), LW #2 @ North Polk
2. Harlan (1-0), LW #3 @ #7 Pella
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0), LW #4 @ Linn-Mar
4. Lewis Central (1-0), LW #6 vs #6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
5. West Delaware (2-0), LW #7 @ Clinton
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0), LW #8 @ #4 Lewis Central
7. Pella (0-1), LW #1 vs #2 Harlan
8. Grinnell (0-1), LW #5 vs South Tama
9. North Scott (1-0), LW #10 @ Pleasant Valley
10.Washington (1-0), LW (X) @ 2A #5 Solon
Class 2A
1. PCM (Monroe) (1-0), LW #2 @ Pella Christian
2. Williamsburg (1-0), LW #3 vs Benton
3. Clear Lake (1-0), LW #5 vs Osage
4. West Lyon (1-0), LW #6 @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
5. Solon (0-1), LW #4 vs 3A-#10 Washington
6. Waukon (0-1), LW #1 vs Waverly-Shell Rock
7. West Liberty (1-0), LW (X) vs 1A-#4 West Branch
8. Independence (1-0), LW (X) @ Maquoketa
9. Unity Christian (1-0), LW #10 vs A-#6 Woodbury Central
10.Sioux Center (1-0), LW (X) @ Western Christian
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (1-0), LW #1 @ Spirit Lake
2. South Central Calhoun (1-0), LW #2 @ Greene County
3. Dike-New Hartford (1-0), LW #3 @ A-#1 Grundy Center
4. West Branch (1-0), LW #4 @ 2A-#7 West Liberty
5. Van Meter (1-0), LW #5 vs Earlham
6. West Sioux (1-0), LW #7 vs Central Lyon
7. Underwood (1-0), LW #9 @ Tri-Center
8. Waterloo Columbus (1-0), LW (X) @ Vinton-Shellsburg
9. Treynor (1-0), LW (X) @ Glenwood
10.Emmetsburg (1-0), LW (X) vs Algona
Class A
1. Grundy Center (1-0), LW #1 vs 1A-#3 Dike-New Hartford
2. Saint Ansgar (1-0), LW #3 vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
3. Iowa City Regina (0-1), LW #2 @ Mid-Prairie
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1-0), LW #5 @ Starmont
5. Wapsie Valley (1-0), LW #6 vs East Buchanan
6. Woodbury Central (1-0), LW #7 @ 2A-#9 Unty Christian
7. South Winneshiek (1-0), LW #9 @ North Tama
8. Lisbon (1-0), LW (X) @ Wilton
9. West Hancock (0-1), LW #4 @ Forest City
10.Council Bluffs St. Albert (0-1), LW #10 vs Logan-Magnolia
8-player
1. Don Bosco (1-0), LW #1 vs Dunkerton
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0), LW #2 @ Harris-Lake Park
3. Audubon (1-0). LW #3 vs AR-WE-VA
4. Montezuma (1-0), LW #4 vs Winfield-Mt. Union
5. Fremont-Mills (1-0), LW #5 vs Griswold
6. Newell-Fonda (1-0), LW (X) @ River Valley
7. CAM (Anita) (1-0), LW #8 vs Bedford
8. Springville (1-0), LW #10 @ Central, Elkader
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0), LW (X) vs Iowa Valley
10.Easton Valley (1-0), LW (X) vs Central City
AMES, Iowa (AP) — The NCAA has granted immediate eligibility to Iowa State guard Tyler Harris, who transferred from Memphis after last season. Harris averaged 9.9 points per game and made 138 3-pointers in two seasons with the Tigers. He has started 15 of 67 career games. Harris has scored 10 or more points 35 times, posting a career-high 25 in a win against Charleston as a freshman. He is a career 33% shooter on 3-pointers and 84% on free throws. Iowa State also added transfers Jalen Coleman-Lands from DePaul and Blake Hinson from Mississippi.