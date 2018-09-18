Tuesday September 18th Local Sports

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 9/17/18

Class 4A

1. WDM Valley (4-0) LW #1 @ C.B. Thomas Jefferson

2. Cedar Falls (4-0) LW #3 @ Dubuque Hempstead

3. Ankeny Centennial (4-0) LW #5 vs Marshalltown

4. Bettendorf (3-1) LW #2 vs C.R. Washington

5. Iowa City West (3-1) LW #6 vs Pleasant Valley

6. Dowling Catholic (2-2) LW #4 vs Ankeny

7. Johnston (3-1) LW #7 @ DSM East

8. Waukee (2-2) LW #8 @ Mason City

9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1) LW #9 vs Dubuque Senior

10.Indianola (4-0) LW #10 @ Ottumwa

Class 3A

1. Lewis Central (4-0) LW #1 @ Creston

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0) LW #2 @ Maquoketa

3. Pella (4-0), LW #3 @ Knoxville

4. Solon (4-0) LW #4 @ Fort Madison

5. Sioux City Heelan (4-0) LW #5 vs #9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

6. North Scott (3-1) LW #6 @ Central DeWitt

7. Western Dubuque (3-1) LW #7 vs Dubuque Wahlert

8. Waverly-Shell Rock (4-0) LW #9 vs Decorah

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1) LW #10 @ #5 Heelan

10.Clear Creek-Amana (4-0) LW (X) vs Iowa City Liberty

Class 2A

1. PCM (Monroe) (4-0) LW #2 vs #9 Chariton

2. Spirit Lake (4-0) LW #3 vs Estherville Lincoln Central

3. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3-1) LW #1 vs Central Lyon

4. Benton (4-0) LW #4 @ Union (LaPorte City)

5. Waukon (3-1) LW #5 vs Monticello

6. Clear Lake (3-1) LW #7 vs Hampton-Dumont

7. Green County (4-0) LW #8 vs Shenandoah

8. Algona (4-0) LW #9 vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

9. Chariton (4-0) LW (X) @ #1 PCM

10.West Marshall (3-1) LW #10 @ Roland-Story

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (4-0) LW #1 @ ACGC

2. West Branch (4-0) LW #2 @ #7 Bellevue

3. Dike-New Hartford (4-0) LW #3 @ North Linn

4. South Central Calhoun (4-0) LW #4 @ Ogden

5. Wilton (3-1) LW #5 vs Sigourney-Keota

6. West Lyon (3-1) LW #8 vs Emmetsburg

7. Bellevue (4-0) LW (X) vs #2 West Branch

8. Mediapolis (4-0) LW (X) vs Wapello

9. West Sioux (3-1) LW (X) vs Sibley-Ocheyedan

10.Sumner-Fredricksburg (4-0) LW (X) @ Lake Mills

Class A

1. Hudson (4-0) LW #1 vs BCLUW

2. Algona Garrigan (4-0) LW #2 @ #4 West Hancock

3. AHSTW (Avoca) (4-0) LW #3 vs Oakland Riverside

4. West Hancock (3-1) LW #4 vs #2 Garrigan

5. Saint Ansgar (3-1) LW #5 vs Nashua-Plainfield

6. North Tama (3-1) LW #6 @ East Buchanan

7. Pekin (3-1) LW #8 @ Cardinal (Eldon)

8. Hinton (4-0) LW (X) vs Akron-Westfield

9. Highland (Riverside) (4-0) LW #9 vs BGM

10.Belmond-Klemme (4-0) LW (X) @ West Fork

Eight-man

1. Don Bosco (4-0) LW #1 @ Tripoli

2. Newell-Fonda (4-0) LW #2 @ River Valley

3. Turkey Valley (4-0) LW #3 @ Central City

4. Iowa Valley (5-0) LW #4 Idle

5. New London (4-0) LW #5 vs Tri-County

6. Exira-EHK (4-0) LW #6 @ CAM (Anita)

7. Midland (Wyoming) (4-1) LW #7 @ Central Elkader

8. AR-WE-VA (4-0) LW #8 vs Remsen St. Mary’s

9. S.E. Warren (5-0) LW #10 vs East Union

10.Northwood-Kensett (4-0) LW #10 @ Riceville

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says quarterback Kyle Kempt will not play in Saturday’s game against Akron. Kempt injured his knee in a season opening loss at Iowa and was sidelined for a 37-27 loss to Oklahoma.

Zeb Noland played against Oklahoma and finished with 360 yards of passing and two touchdowns.

Campbell says the next step for Noland is to become more consistent.

…………….

Akron will be looking for its second straight upset of a Power-5 opponent with a visit to Iowa State. The Zips scored three defensive touchdowns are rallied from a 21-3 deficit to stun Northwestern 39-34.

That’s Akron coach Terry Bowden who says Iowa State’s receivers will make this a difficult matchup.

Bowden says that will force the Akron defense to adjust.

Iowa State used a big second half to win last year’s game 41-14 in Akron.

Bowden says the Zips will need some breaks to have a chance.

Kickoff in Ames on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have waived rookie kicker Daniel Carlson, after the fifth-round draft pick pulled all three of his field-goal attempts wide right at Green Bay.

Two of Carlson’s misses came in overtime on Sunday, forcing the Vikings to settle for a 29-29 tie with the rival Packers. Carlson was promptly cut on Monday, as the Vikings signed wide receiver Aldrick Robinson.

The Vikings didn’t immediately add a replacement for Carlson, but coach Mike Zimmer confirmed they’ve invited free agent Dan Bailey to Minnesota for a physical exam.

That makes it all but certain they’ll sign Bailey, who’s the second-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history. The 30-year-old was released by the Dallas Cowboys right before the regular season began in a cost-saving decision, following his injury-influenced regression in 2017.

Carlson was awarded the job when the Vikings let Kai Forbath go on Aug. 20, and Carlson pulled two field-goal tries wide left in an exhibition game four days later. He converted his only attempt, a 48-yarder, plus three extra points in the opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9.

Then came the debacle at Lambeau Field , after which Carlson acknowledged he’d lost some faith in his ability upon lining up for the 35-yard try on the last play of overtime. He missed from 49 yards earlier in the extra period and from 48 yards in the second quarter.

Since Zimmer took the job in 2014, the Vikings have had plenty of these problems. Blair Walsh never fully recovered from his 27-yard miss in the subzero cold of the playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks after the 2015 season.

He was let go midway through the 2016 season in favor of Forbath, whose biggest trouble was extra points.

He performed relatively well in 2017 as the Vikings advanced to the NFC championship game, but general manager Rick Spielman sought an upgrade with Carlson, who left Auburn as the all-time leading scorer in Southeastern Conference history.

DETROIT (AP) — Kohl Stewart pitched six solid innings for Minnesota, and Eddie Rosario homered before leaving with an injury in the Twins’ 6-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Gabriel Moya pitched the opening inning for Minnesota before Stewart (2-1) took over and worked through the seventh. He allowed an unearned run and three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Rosario hit a solo shot in the first, his 24th home run of the year. He left in the fourth after aggravating a right quad injury on the play that gave Detroit its only run of the game.

Jorge Polanco added a solo homer of his own in the ninth.

Jordan Zimmermann (7-8) allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings. He yielded a double and five singles in the fourth, when the Twins scored four times.

Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire had a chance to manage against his son Toby, who is spending some time with the Twins as a coach. Toby Gardenhire is the manager of the Twins’ Class A affiliate in Cedar Rapids.

The Gardenhires came out for the lineup exchange before the game and posed for a picture with the umpires.

HUMBOLDT — The Clear Lake boys finished third and the Lions girls finished seventh at the Humboldt Invitational cross country meet on Monday afternoon. On the boys side, Gilbert won the team title with 36 points, Humboldt was second with 51, with the Lions ending up in third with 100. Justin Wright had Clear Lake’s best finish, ending in 8th with a time of 18:15. Eric Faught finished 14th with a time of 18:44. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished ninth as a team with 267 points, with Jake Hejlik having the best Cardinal finish, ending in 18th with a time of 19:05. Gilbert won the girls team title with 80 points, with Humboldt finishing second with 90. Clear Lake was seventh with 184 points. Alena Gabrielson had the Lions’ best time, finishing 14th in 22:56. Bailey Larsen was 21st with a time of 23:33. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Abby Christians finished fourth in a time of 21:14 as the Cardinals finished 11th in the team standings with 249 points. West Hancock was 13th with 346 points.

ANKENY – The NIACC men’s golf team shot a fall season-low 295 and placed fourth at the Grand View University September Shootout Monday at Otter Creek Golf Course.

Iowa Lakes won the tournament with a 284. Waldorf University was second with a 290 and host Grand View was third with a 295.

Sophomore Ben Boerjan shot a career-best 69 to lead the Trojans. Boerjan’s previous best round was a 74 on day one of the Region XI tournament on May 5, 2018.

NIACC’s previous best fall round was a 305 last week at the NIACC Invitational at the Mason City Country Club.

Also for the Trojans on Monday, Zach Martin shot a 74, Jackson Hamlin shot a 75, Matthew Heinemann shot a 77 and Austin Eckenrod shot a 78.

“I knew it would take some time to get the freshmen adjusted, but we’re in a good spot now with our regional preview coming up this weekend,” Frenz said. “All these guys are No. 1 type players. They will continue to battle each other and that makes for some exciting golf.”

NIACC returns to action Friday at the Southwest Tech Invitational in Prairie Du Chien, Wis. The Trojans are slated to play in the Region XI preview on Sunday and Monday in Ames at the Veenker Memorial Golf Course on the Iowa State campus.