Tuesday September 15th Local Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Engel delivered a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 to increase their lead in the AL Central. Chicago opened its pivotal four-game set against Minnesota with its ninth win in 10 games. The White Sox moved two games ahead of the second-place Twins. Twins reliever Taylor Rogers walked Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert with no outs in the eighth. Engel then made it 2-1 with a single to center.
DES MOINES — Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 9/14/20
Class 4A
1. Southeast Polk (3-0), LW #2 vs #4 Valley
2. Urbandale (3-0), LW #5 @ Indianola
3. Dowling Catholic (2-1), LW #1 vs #6 Waukee
4. WDM Valley (1-1), LW #4 @ #1 Southeast Polk
5. Cedar Rapids Washington (3-0), LW #6 @ Dubuque Senior
6. Waukee (2-1), LW #7 @ #3 Dowling
7. Ankeny (2-1), LW #8 @ C.B. Thomas Jefferson
8. Johnston (2-1), LW (X) @ Ankeny Centennial
9. Iowa City West (2-0), LW #9 Idle
10.Cedar Falls (2-1), LW #3 vs Dubuque Hempstead
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0), LW #1 @ DSM Hoover
2. Harlan (3-0), LW #2 vs Denison-Schleswig
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0), LW #3 vs Newton
4. Lewis Central (3-0), LW #4 @ Carroll
5. Davenport Assumption (3-0), LW #6 @ Central DeWitt
6. Washington (3-0), LW #9 @ Mount Pleasant
7. Grinnell (2-1), LW #8 vs Oskaloosa
8. Decorah (3-0), LW (X) @ Waterloo East
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1), LW #10 vs LeMars
10.Webster City (3-0) @ Humboldt
Class 2A
1. PCM (Monroe) (3-0), LW #1 @ Saydel
2. Williamsburg (3-0), LW #2 vs West Burlington
3. West Lyon (3-0), LW #3 vs Unity Christian
4. Waukon (2-1), LW #4 vs Oelwein
5. Sioux Center (3-0), LW #6 @ MOC-Floyd Valley
6. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0), LW #7 @ Sheldon
7. Mount Vernon (3-0), LW (X) vs Vinton-Shellsburg
8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-0), LW (X) vs Spirit Lake
9. West Liberty (2-1), LW #5 @ Tipton
10. Monticello (2-0), LW #10 @ Maquoketa (Sat)
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (3-0), LW #1 vs East Sac County
2. South Central Calhoun (3-0), LW #2 @ #10 Pocahontas Area
3. Van Meter (3-0), LW #3 vs West Central Valley
4. Underwood (3-0), LW #4 @ Treynor
5. Emmetsburg (3-0), LW #5 @ Sioux Central
6. Sigourney-Keota (3-0), LW #6 vs Van Buren
7. South Hamilton (3-0), LW (X) vs South Hardin
8. Pleasantville (3-0), LW (X) vs Central Decatur
9. Woodward-Granger (3-0), LW #10 vs Panorama
10.Pocahontas Area (3-0), LW (X) vs #2 South Central Calhoun
Class A
1. Grundy Center (3-0), LW #1 @ Lynnville-Sully
2. Saint Ansgar (3-0), LW #2 vs West Fork
3. Iowa City Regina (2-1), LW #3 vs Wapello
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0), LW #4 vs East Buchanan
5. Wapsie Valley (3-0), LW #5 vs Starmont
6. South Winneshiek (3-0), LW #6 vs Postville
7. Lisbon (3-0), LW #7 @ North Cedar
8. West Hancock (2-1), LW #8 vs St. Edmond
9. Logan-Magnolia (3-0), LW #10 @ Ridge View
10.MFL-Mar-Mac (2-1), LW #9 @ Clayton Ridge
8-player
1. Don Bosco (2-0), LW #1 vs Central (Elkader)
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0), LW #2 @ West Bend-Mallard
3. Audubon (3-0), LW #3 @ Boyer Valley
4. Montezuma (3-0), LW #4 @ English Valleys
5. Fremont-Mills (3-0), LW #5 @ East Union
6. Newell-Fonda (3-0), LW #6 Idle
7. CAM (Anita) (3-0), LW #7 @ East Mills
8. Springville (3-0), LW #8 vs #10 Easton Valley
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0), LW #9 vs Collins-Maxwell
10.Easton Valley (3-0), LW #10 @ #8 Springville
AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says there is no panic as the Cyclones head into a bye week. ISU is coming off a 31-14 loss to Louisiana and will open Big 12 play at TCU on September 26.
Campbell says the Cyclones have bounced back from slow starts before.
Campbell expects sophomore offensive lineman Trevor Downing to be ready for the TCU game. Downing was injured in the first half against Louisiana and did not return.
The game on the 26th will be the season opener for TCU. The Horned Frogs’ game against SMU was postponed due to multiple COVID-19 tests.
That’s TCU coach Gary Patterson, who says his team is anxious to get the season started.
The Iowa State/TCU game will kick off at 12:30 PM. It will be carried by Fox Sports One.