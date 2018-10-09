Tuesday October 9th Local Sports

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/8/18

Class 4A

1. WDM Valley (7-0) LW #1 vs #10 Ames

2. Cedar Falls (7-0) LW #2 vs Dubuque Senior

3. Ankeny Centennial (7-0) LW #3 @ DSM Roosevelt

4. Bettendorf (6-1) LW #4 @ Davenport West

5. Iowa City West (6-1) LW #5 vs Muscatine

6. Dowling Catholic (5-2) LW #6 @ DSM Hoover

7. Johnston (5-2) LW #7 @ Mason City

8. Waukee (5-2) LW #8 @ Indianola

9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-1) LW #9 vs Waterloo West

10.Ames (5-2) LW (X) @ #1 Valley

Class 3A

1. Lewis Central (7-0) LW #1 vs Glenwood

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0) LW #2 @ Center Point-Urbana

3. Solon (7-0) LW #4 @ Keokuk

4. North Scott (6-1) LW #5 @ #5 Clear Creek-Amana

5. Clear Creek-Amana (7-0) vs #4 North Scott

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1) LW #8 vs Denison-Schleswig

7. Oskaloosa (6-1) LW (X) @ Knoxville

8. Sioux City Heelan (6-1) LW #10 vs Storm Lake

9. Pella (6-1) LW #3 vs Newton

10.Decorah (5-2) LW (X) @ Waterloo East

Class 2A

1. PCM (Monroe) (7-0) LW #1 @ Clarke (Osceola)

2. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-1) LW #2 vs MOC-Floyd Valley

3. Waukon (6-1) LW #3 @ Anamosa

4. Algona (7-0) LW #4 vs #8 Spirit Lake

5. Union (LaPorte City) (5-2) LW #5 vs Nevada

6. West Marshall (6-1) LW #6 @ #7 Benton

7. Benton (6-1) LW #7 vs #6 West Marshall

8. Spirit Lake (6-1) LW #8 @ #4 Algona

9. Greene County (6-1) LW #9 @ Red Oak

10. Crestwood (4-3) LW (X) @ Hampton-Dumont

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (7-0) LW #1 vs Mount Ayr

2. Dike-New Hartford (7-0) LW #2 vs South Hardin

3. South Central Calhoun (7-0) LW #3 vs Eagle Grove

4. Bellevue (7-0) LW #4 vs N.E. Goose Lake

5. Wilton (6-1) LW #5 vs Columbus Jct.

6. West Sioux (6-1) LW #9 @ Unity Christian

7. West Branch (6-1) LW #7 vs Cascade

8. Interstate-35 (Truro) (7-0) LW #10 vs Pleasantville

9. Pella Christian (5-2) LW (X) @ Woodward-Granger

10.West Lyon (5-2) LW #6 vs Sibley-Ocheyedan

Class A

1. Hudson (7-0) LW #1 vs #9 Grundy Center

2. Algona Garrigan (7-0) LW #2 vs West Fork

3. AHSTW (Avoca) (7-0) LW #3 @ Southwest Valley

4. North Tama (6-1) LW #4 vs Postville

5. BGM (Brooklyn) (7-0) LW #5 @ Durant

6. Edgewood-Colesburg (6-1) LW #6 vs MFL-Mar-Mac

7. Belmond-Klemme (6-1) LW #7 @ North Union

8. Saint Ansgar (5-2) LW #8 @ #10 Newman Catholic

9. Grundy Center (5-2) LW (X) @ #1 Hudson

10. Mason City Newman (5-2) LW #9 vs #8 Saint Ansgar

Eight-man

1. Iowa Valley (7-0) LW #2 @ Montezuma

2. Northwood-Kensett (7-0) LW #3 vs Tripoli

3. AR-WE-VA (7-0) LW #4 @ Kingsley-Pierson

4. New London (6-1) LW #1 @ English Valleys

5. Don Bosco (6-1) LW #7 vs North Iowa

6. Midland (Wyoming) (7-1) LW #6 vs #8 Central City

7. S.E. Warren (8-0) LW #7 @ Murray

8. Central City (7-0) LW #10 @ #6 Midland

9. Newell-Fonda (6-1) LW #9 vs Remsen St. Mary’s

10.Turkey Valley (6-1) LW (X) @ Easton Valley

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says a final decision on who will start at quarterback against sixth ranked West Virginia will be made later in the week. Freshman Brock Purdy got his first extensive action and passed for 318 yards and rushed for 84 in a win at Oklahoma State. Kyle Kempt could also be available. He injured a knee in a season opening loss at Iowa.

Campbell says a decision will be made after watching Kempt practice.

New NCAA rules would allow Purdy to play in four games and still be a freshman next season. Campbell expects him to eclipse that number.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6 o’clock.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Minnesota Twins player Miguel Sano will not face criminal charges in the Dominican Republic as a result of his involvement in a traffic incident that injured a police officer, authorities said Monday. Police said in a statement that the third baseman was released from custody after striking the officer with his car, leaving him with a broken leg outside a nightclub in San Pedro de Macoris early Sunday.

IOWA CITY — With the top nine scorers returning the Iowa basketball team is looking for a bounce back year. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 14-19 record a year ago that snapped a string of seven post season tournament trips and coach Fran McCaffery has placed more emphasis on defense.

The Hawkeyes ranked last in the Big Ten in defense a year ago by giving up 83 points per game. McCaffery says all aspects of the program were evaluated, beginning with himself.

Instead of forgetting about last season McCaffery has asked his team to take ownership of it.

Sophomore center Luka Garza has not returned to practice, yet. He underwent surgery last month to remove a benign cyst in his abdomen.

The Hawkeyes open the season November eighth against Missouri-Kansas City.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa center Luka Garza hopes to be ready for the season opener next month after doctors removed a 9-pound cyst attached to his spleen in early September.

Garza said on Monday during the team’s annual media day that his doctors don’t really know when or why the cyst developed, though he said he played last season without any pain in that area.

But Garza said that, had the cyst not been removed, he would have run the risk of it rupturing in practice or during a game. Damage to the cyst might have caused the spleen to rupture as well, a scenario that would’ve put Garza’s life in danger.