Breaking News
Chicago man accused of murdering Garner man Sunday morning in Mason City, later shot by police officer
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021 Clear Lake Lions Football on KRIB
2021 Mason City High Football on KGLO
2021 Newman Football on 93.9 KIA-FM
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Tuesday October 5th “The Midday Report”
Oct 5, 2021 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday October 5th
KGLO News
·
Tuesday October 5 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Martin-Brower fined $4000 by Iowa DNR for illegal discharge
Mason City man sentenced for dealing meth
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to stealing money from local chiropractic business
Lung Association calls on adults to get tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis vaccine
Worth County man who tried to break into Mason City apartment sentenced to jail time
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021 Clear Lake Lions Football on KRIB
2021 Mason City High Football on KGLO
2021 Newman Football on 93.9 KIA-FM
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us