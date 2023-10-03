Tuesday October 3rd Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — AL Wild Card Series, Game 1 — Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:38

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have the longest postseason losing streak in major North American professional sports at 18 straight games. Their last playoff victory was over the New York Yankees in October 2004. Starting pitcher Pablo López said he believes this team has as good a chance as any to stop the skid. López will take the mound Tuesday in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against Toronto. He tied for third in the majors with a career-high 234 strikeouts this year. Kevin Gausman will pitch for the Blue Jays.

DES MOINES — Clear Lake, St. Ansgar and West Hancock remain highly ranked in the latest Radio Iowa sports broadcasters high school football poll, and all three teams are near the top in the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s playoff rankings. Looking at the Radio Iowa poll first:

Class 3A

1. Williamsburg (6-0), LW #1 @ #4 Solon

2. Creston (6-0), LW #2 @ Knoxville

3. Clear Lake (6-0), LW #3 vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL

4. Solon (5-1), LW #5 vs #1 Williamsburg

5. Harlan (4-2), LW #6 @ #8 Nevada

6. Sioux Center (5-1), LW #7 vs MOC-Floyd Valley

7. Mount Vernon (5-1), LW #8 @ Fort Madison

8. Nevada (5-1), LW #9 vs #5 Harlan

9. Sioux City Heelan (5-1), LW #10 @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

10.Davenport Assumption (4-2), LW #4 @ Washington

Class A

1. Woodbury Central (6-0), LW #1 @ Tri-Center

2. Saint Ansgar (6-0), LW #2 vs West Fork

3. Madrid (6-0), LW #3 @ North Mahaska

4. West Hancock (5-1), LW #4 vs #6 Lake Mills

5. Lynnville-Sully (5-1), LW #5 @ Martensdale-St. Marys

6. Lake Mills (6-0), LW #6 @ #4 West Hancock

7. Lisbon (6-0). LW #7 @ Danville

8. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (6-0), LW #8 @ Mount Ayr

9. Wapsie Valley (5-1), LW #10 vs BCLUW

10.Starmont (5-1), LW (X) @ Bellevue

Class 1A

1. Grundy Center (6-0), LW #1 vs Alburnett

2. Underwood (5-1), LW #2 @ Missouri Valley

3. Sumner-Fredricksburg (5-1), LW #7 vs Central Springs

4. Wilton (6-0), LW #6 vs #6 West Branch

5. MFL-MarMac (5-1), LW #10 vs #9 Denver

6. West Branch (4-2), LW (X) @ #4 Wilton

7. Iowa City Regina (5-1), LW #3 vs Dyersville Beckman

8. Sigourney-Keota (5-1), LW (X) vs Colfax-Mingo

9. Denver (5-1), LW #4 @ #5 MFL-MarMac

10.Waterloo Columbus (4-2), LW (X) vs East Marshall

Class 2A

1. Van Meter (6-0), LW #1 @ Centerville

2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-0), LW #2 @ #6 Western Christian

3. West Lyon (6-0), LW #3 vs Sheldon

4. Monticello (5-1), LW #4 vs West Liberty

5. Spirit Lake (5-1), LW #5 vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

6. Western Christian (5-1), LW #6 vs #2 Central Lyon /GLR

7. Carroll Kuemper (4-2), LW #7 @ Saydel

8. PCM (Monroe) (4-2), LW #8 vs West Marshall

9. Roland-Story (4-2), LW (X) @ DSM Christian

10.Mediapolis (4-2), LW (X) vs Davis County

Class 4A

1. ADM (Adel) (5-1), LW #1 vs Ballard

2. Western Dubuque (5-1), LW #2 vs Waterloo East

3. Bondurant-Farrar (5-1), LW #4 vs #7 Gilbert

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-2), LW #6 vs Oskaloosa

5. Lewis Central (4-2), LW #7 vs Winterset

6. North Scott (4-2), LW #5 vs Clear Creek-Amana

7. Gilbert (6-0), LW #8 @ #3 Bondurant-Farrar

8. Decorah (5-1), LW (X) vs Marion

9. North Polk (4-2), LW #3 vs Indianola

10.LeMars (5-1), LW (X) @ Fort Dodge

Class 5A

1. Southeast Polk (6-0), LW #1 @ #4 Waukee

2. West Des Moines Dowling (6-0), LW #2 vs Urbandale

3. Pleasant Valley (5-1), LW #4 @ Muscatine

4. Waukee (5-1), LW #4 vs #1 S.E, Polk

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-2), LW #6 vs Hempstead (Thurs)

6. Waukee Northwest (4-2), LW #7 vs Ottumwa

7. Bettendorf (5-1), LW #3 vs Davenport Central

8. Ankeny (4-2), LW #8 vs Iowa City Liberty

9. Ankeny Centennial (3-3), LW #9 @ DSM Roosevelt

10.Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-3), LW (X) @ CR Jefferson

8-Player

1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0), LW #1 vs #9 Clarksville

2. Winfield-Mount Union (6-0), LW #2 vs Mormon Trail

3. CAM (Anita) (6-0), LW #3 vs Fremont-Mills

4. Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0), LW #4 @ Woodbine

5. Bedford (6-0), LW #5 @ Lamoni

6. Central City (5-1), LW #6 @ Lone Tree

7. Don Bosco (5-1), LW #7 @ Turkey Valley

8. Lenox (5-1), LW #8 @ S.E. Warren

9. Clarksville (7-0). LW #9 @ #1 Gladbrook-Reinbeck

10.WACO (5-1), LW #10 vs English Valleys

=== In the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s weekly rankings to be used as a primary tool for postseason assignments, St. Ansgar is #1 in Class A while West Hancock is #3 and Lake Mills is #9. A Ratings Percentage Index formula is used in Classes 3A, 4A and 5A to determine wild card playoff qualifiers, with the first set of RPI numbers being released this week. In Class 3A, five members of District 2 are in the top 12 with Clear Lake #2, Humboldt #7, Algona #10, Webster City #11 and Hampton-Dumont-CAL #12. You can see the full Iowa High School Athletic Association rankings and RPI by clicking here

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa football team will look for its third straight win this week with a visit to Indiana State. The Panthers opened Missouri Valley play with a 44-41 victory over Youngstown State.

That’s UNI coach Mark Farley who says the Panthers won despite several critical mistakes.

Defense remains a concern and Farley says communication breakdowns are leading to big plays.

Indiana State is 0-4 but Farley says the Panthers won’t take the Sycamores lightly.

Indiana State sophomore quarterback Cade Chambers returned from injury last week and passed for 159 yards in a 30-28 loss to Murray State.

UNI is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

IOWA CITY — Balance will be a key as the Iowa men’s basketball team looks for a fifth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes have a solid nucleus returning from last year’s team that finished 19-14 but for the first time in several years don’t have a go-to scorer after Kris Murray left early for the NBA.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. With the star power gone, so are the expectations. The Hawkeyes have been picked by many to finish in the lower half of the Big Ten.

Six newcomers are on the roster. including four freshmen who McCaffery expects to play significant minutes.

Iowa opens at home on November 7th against North Dakota.