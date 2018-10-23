Tuesday October 23rd Local Sports

— Classes 1A and 2A had regional quarterfinal round volleyball matches last night, while Classes 3A and 4A have regional semifinal round matches tonight:

== 1A Region 4

North Butler 3-0 Rockford (25-18, 25-13, 25-18)

#1 Janesville 3-0 AGWSR (25-10, 25-7, 25-9)

North Iowa 3-0 Graettinger-Terril (25-12, 25-19, 25-16)

Newell-Fonda 3-0 Bishop Garrigan (25-22, 25-12, 25-19)

== 2A Region 6

Lake Mills 3-0 St. Ansgar (25-16, 33-31, 25-15)

#6 Dike-New Hartford 3-0 Aplington-Parkersburg (25-11, 25-5, 25-18)

#13 Hudson 3-0 Denver (25-21, 25-13, 25-11)

MFL-Mar-Mac 3-1 South Winneshiek (24-26, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19)

== 3A Region 3

Forest City at #6 Osage

Roland-Story at #12 Humboldt

== 3A Region 4

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at #10 Iowa Falls-Alden

Union at #5 Center Point-Urbana

== 4A Region 4

Charles City at #8 West Delaware

Webster City at #9 Waverly-Shell Rock

MASON CITY – The NIACC volleyball team swept the Wartburg College Junior Varsity 3-0 on Think Pink Night in the NIACC gym.

NIACC won 25-13, 25-14, 25-20 to complete the season sweep of the Knights. The Lady Trojans also topped the Wartburg JV 3-0 in September in Waverly.

NIACC improved its overall record to 21-14, which is the most wins in a season for the Lady Trojans since they went 22-12 in 2009.

NIACC concludes its regular season on Wednesday in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference match at Iowa Lakes. Match time is slated for 7 p.m.

DES MOINES — Final Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/22/18

Class 4A

1. WDM Valley (9-0) LW #1 vs Ankeny

2. Cedar Falls (9-0) LW #2 vs Indianola

3. Ankeny Centennial (9-0) LW #3 vs S.E. Polk

4. Bettendorf (8-1) LW #4 vs Pleasant Valley

5. Iowa City West (8-1) LW #5 vs CR Kennedy

6. Dowling Catholic (7-2) LW #6 vs #9 Fort Dodge

7. Waukee (7-2) LW #8 vs Urbandale

8. Johnston (7-2) LW #7 vs #10 CR Prairie

9. Fort Dodge (7-2) LW #10 @ #6 Dowling Catholic

10.Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2) LW #9 @ #8 Johnston

Class 3A

1. Lewis Central (9-0) LW #1 vs Carroll

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0) LW #2 vs #7 Pella

3. Solon (9-0) LW #3 vs Western Dubuque

4. North Scott (8-1) LW #4 vs #9 Waverly-Shell Rock

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1) LW #5 vs Heelan

6. Oskaloosa (8-1) LW #6 vs Harlan

7. Pella (8-1) LW #8 @ #2 Xavier

8. Decorah (7-2) LW #9 vs #10 Clear Creek-Amana

9. Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1) LW #10 @ #4 North Scott

10.Clear Creek-Amana (8-1) LW (X) @ #8 Decorah

Class 2A

1. PCM (Monroe) (9-0) LW #1 vs Carroll Kuemper

2. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-1) LW #2 vs #6 Spirit Lake

3. Waukon (8-1) LW #3 vs Union

4. Greene County (8-1) LW #7 @ #5 Benton

5. Benton (8-1) LW #6 vs #4 Greene County

6. Spirit Lake (7-2) LW #9 @ #2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

7. Crestwood (6-3) LW #8 vs #9 Algona

8. Southeast Valley (7-2) LW (X) vs OABCIG

9. Algona (8-1) LW #4 @ #7 Crestwood

10.Clear Lake (7-2) LW #10 Did not qualify

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (9-0) LW #1 vs Sumner-Fredricksburg

2. Dike-New Hartford (9-0) LW #2 vs South Hamilton

3. South Central Calhoun (9-0) LW #3 vs #9 West Lyon

4. Bellevue (9-0) LW #4 vs Mediapolis

5. Wilton (8-1) LW #5 vs Pella Christian

6. West Sioux (8-1) LW #6 vs Treynor

7. West Branch (8-1) LW #7 @ #10 Osage

8. Interstate-35 (9-0) LW #8 vs Mount Ayr

9. West Lyon (7-2) LW #10 @ #3 South Central Calhoun

10.Osage (7-2) LW (X) vs #7 West Branch

Class A

1. Hudson (9-0) LW #1 vs Lynnville-Sully

2. Algona Garrigan (9-0) LW #2 vs #8 Wapsie Valley

3. AHSTW (Avoca) (9-0) LW #3 vs Alta-Aurelia

4. North Tama (8-1) LW #4 @ #7 Newman Catholic

5. Edgewood-Colesburg (8-1) LW #6 vs BGM

6. Durant (7-2) LW #7 vs Highland (Riverside)

7. Mason City Newman (7-2) LW #8 vs #4 North Tama

8. Wapsie Valley (7-2) LW #9 @ #2 Garrigan

9. Westwood (Sloan) (8-1) LW #10 vs Akron-Westfield

10.West Hancock (7-2) LW (X) @ Hinton

Eight-man

1. Iowa Valley (9-0) LW #1 vs #6 Midland

2. AR-WE-VA (9-0) LW #3 vs #9 Northwood-Kensett

3. New London (8-1) LW #4 @ Gladbrook-Reinbeck

4. Don Bosco (8-1) LW #5 vs Central City

5. S.E. Warren (10-0) LW #7 vs #8 Newell-Fonda

6. Midland (Wyoming) (9-1) LW #6 @ #1 Iowa Valley

7. Turkey Valley (8-1) LW #9 vs Rockford

8. Newell-Fonda (8-1) LW #8 @ #5 S.E. Warren

9. Fremont-Mills (8-1) LW #10 vs Lenox

10.Northwood-Kensett (8-1) LW #2 @ #2 AR-WE-VA

AMES — Freshmen quarterbacks will square off this week when Iowa State hosts Texas Tech. Brock Purdy has led the Cyclones to back-to-back wins and will get his second start against the Red Raiders while Alan Bowman has led Texas Tech to a 5-2 record. ISU coach Matt Campbell.

With Purdy leading the way the Cyclones are 3-3 coming off a bye week.

Iowa State has found success despite using five different quarterbacks the past two seasons.

Campbell says the key has been finding a style that each quarterback is comfortable with.

Texas Tech coach Cliff Kingsbury says Purdy has taken the Cyclone offense to a new level.

Kingsbury does not remember being part of a game that featured two freshman quarterbacks.

Kingsbury says Iowa State’s success using so many different quarterbacks is a credit to the coaching staff.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmy Butler returned to Minnesota’s lineup and scored 20 points to lead the Timberwolves to a 101-91 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Butler, who received a mix of boos and cheers during player introductions, sat out Saturday due to precautionary rest. Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, while rookie guard Josh Okogie scored 12 points off the bench.

Minnesota also played most of Monday’s game without forward Andrew Wiggins, who exited in the first quarter due to a right quad contusion and did not return. Wiggins scored two points in eight minutes before the injury. He averaged 20.3 points per game in Minnesota’s first three contests.