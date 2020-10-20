Tuesday October 20th Local Sports
— high school tournament volleyball results last night and schedule tonight
== 1A Region 3
Newman 3-0 North Iowa (25-20, 27-25, 27-25)
North Butler 3-0 West Hancock (25-14, 25-6, 25-10)
Clarksville 3-0 Rockford (25-10, 25-16, 25-16)
== 1A Region 6
St. Ansgar 3-0 Northwood-Kensett (25-7, 25-7, 25-14)
Nashua-Plainfield 3-0 Riceville (25-13, 25-21, 25-22)
== 2A Region 5
Belmond-Klemme 3-1 West Fork (25-14, 15-25, 25-16, 25-20)
== 3A Region 5
Forest City 3-0 Clear Lake (25-20, 25-15, 25-21)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3-2 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (26-24, 11-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-12)
Osage 3-0 Crestwood (25-12, 25-15, 25-15)
New Hampton 3-0 Waukon (25-4, 25-7, 25-11)
== 4A Region 5
Mason City at Decorah (winner plays at Waverly-Shell Rock Thursday)
Webster City at Boone (winner at Gilbert Thursday)
== 4A Region 6
Waterloo East at Charles City (winner at West Delaware Thursday)
IOWA CITY (AP) — The attorney representing eight Black former Iowa football players who allege racial discrimination during their time with the Hawkeyes said the university’s rejection of their demands, which included a payment of $20 million, is not the end of the matter. Civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons of Tulsa, Oklahoma, had stated the players’ demands in a 21-page letter to university officials dated Oct. 5. In addition to $20 million, the players called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta. The university general counsel’s office says it won’t give into the demands and that work had already begun to create a more welcoming environment for Black athletes.
WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm will not coach in Saturday’s game against Iowa. Brohm confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will handle the team on Saturday.
Brohm says it is the kind of adjustment a lot of teams will need to make this year.
Kickoff between Iowa and Purdue on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30 with the pre-game starting at 12:30 on KGLO.
AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says no matter what happens at sixth ranked Oklahoma State on Saturday there will be a lot of season remaining. The 17th ranked Cyclones will be on the road this weekend and with a victory would be in the driver’s seat to claim a spot in the Big 12 title game.
The Cyclones have won three straight to open Big 12 play.
The Cyclones are not sure who they will face at quarterback. Oklahoma State starter Spencer Sanders injured an ankle on the second series in the opener against Tulsa and freshman Shane Illingworth has filled in during a 3-0 start. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy won’t say who gets the start on Saturday, adding that both could see action.
The Cowboys lead the Big 12 in defense by giving up just over nine points per game. Gundy says the Cyclones will present a challenge.
Kickoff on Saturday between Iowa State and Oklahoma State is scheduled for 2:30.