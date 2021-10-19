Tuesday October 19th Local Sports

MASON CITY — High school postseason volleyball opened up last night with first-round matches in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A, while 4A and 5A start play tonight. Looking at matches involving area teams:
=== 1A Region 4
North Butler 3-0 Newman (25-15, 25-12, 25-7)
Dunkerton 3-0 Rockford (25-8, 25-8, 25-7)
AGWSR 3-0 West Hancock (25-13, 25-9, 25-10)
North Iowa 3-0 GTRA (25-23, 25-16, 25-17)
=== 1A Region 5
St. Ansgar 3-0 Northwood-Kensett (25-17, 25-6, 25-11)
Nashua-Plainfield 3-0 Riceville (25-16, 25-8, 25-20)
=== 2A Region 5
Belmond-Klemme 3-0 Eagle Grove (25-12, 25-9, 25-15)
=== 2A Region 6
South Winneshiek 3-2 West Fork (25-15, 10-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11)
=== 3A Region 2
Forest City 3-2 Clear Lake (25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 15-12)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3-2 Algona (14-25, 27-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-9)
=== 4A Region 7
Charles City (12-22) at Mason City (10-20)
DES MOINES — The final Radio Iowa sports broadcasters high school football polls were released Monday for Classes 2A, 1A, A, and 8-Man as they head to postseason action this week, while the polls in Class 3A, 4A, and 5A were released as those classes head to their final week of play this week:
Final Class A
1. West Hancock (8-0), LW #1 vs Alta-Aurelia
2. Grundy Center (7-1), LW #2 vs Saint Ansgar
3. North Linn (8-0), LW #3 vs Nashua-Plainfield
4. Woobury Central (7-1), LW #5 vs AHSTW
5. Logan-Magnolia (7-1), LW #6 vs LeMars Gehlen
6. Lisbon (7-1), LW #7 vs Bellevue
7. East Buchanan (7-1), LW #8 vs Newman Catholic
8. North Butler (7-1), LW #4 vs Nashua-Plainfield
9. Belle Plaine (7-1), LW #9 vs Earlham
10.Mount Ayr (6-2), LW #10 vs Madrid
Final Class 1A
1. Van Meter (8-0), LW #1 vs Pleasantville
2. Iowa City Regina (8-0), LW #2 Cascade
3. Underwood (8-0), LW #3 vs Nodaway Valley
4. Dike-New Hartford (8-0), LW #4 vs Eagle Grove
5. Sigourney-Keota (8-0), LW #5 vs Durant
6. West Sioux (7-1), LW #6 vs West Monona
7. Pella Christian (7-1), LW #7 vs Mediapolis
8. Dyersville Beckman (8-0), LW #8 vs South Hardin
9. South Central Calhoun (97-1), LW #10 vs Emmetsburg
10.Denver (7-1), LW (X) vs MFL MarMac
Final Class 2A
1. Waukon (7-1), LW #2 vs West Liberty
2. West Marshall (7-1), LW #3 vs Centerville
3. Southeast Valley (7-1), LW #1 vs Sheldon
4. OABCIG (7-1), LW #4 vs Red Oak
5. West Lyon (6-2), LW #5 vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
6. Greene County (7-1), LW #6 vs Roland-Story
7. North Fayette Valley (7-1), LW #7 vs New Hampton
8. Spirit Lake (6-2), LW #9 @ Osage
9. Estherville Lincoln Central (5-3), LW #8 @ #10 Central Lyon
10.Central Lyon /GLR (5-3), LW #10 vs #9 Estherville Lincoln Central
Final 8-Player
1. Montezuma (9-0), LW #1 vs New London
2. CAM (Anita) (8-0), LW #2 vs East Mills
3. Easton Valley (8-0), LW #3 vs Dunkerton
4. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0), LW #4 vs Exira/EHK
5. WACO (8-0), LW #5 vs Edgewood-Colesburg
6. Turkey Valley (8-0), LW #6 vs Springville
7. Lenox (8-0), LW #7 vs Lamoni
8. Audubon (7-1), LW #8 vs Stanton/Essex
9, Kee High (7-1), LW #9 vs Northwood-Kensett
10.Newell-Fonda (7-1), LW #10 @ Janesville
Class 3A
1. Harlan (8-0), LW #1 @ Knoxville
2. West Delaware (7-1), LW #2 vs Charles City
3. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-0), LW #3 @ Heelan
4. Solon (8-0), LW #4 vs Keokuk
5. Humboldt (8-0), LW #5 @ Algona
6. Nevada (7-1), LW #6 vs North Polk
7. Benton (7-1), LW #8 vs Central DeWitt
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2), LW #9 vs Carroll
9. Independence (7-1), LW #7 @ Center Point-Urbana
10.ADM (Adel) (6-2), LW (X) vs Saydel
Class 4A
1. North Scott (8-0), LW #1 @ Mount Pleasant
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-1), LW #2 @ Oskaloosa
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-1), LW #7 vs #9 Decorah
4. Lewis Central (6-2), LW #4 @ #7 Winterset
5. Indianola (7-1), LW #6 vs Boone
6. Bondurant-Farrar (7-1), LW #3 vs Norwalk
7. Winterset (7-1), LW #8 vs #4 Lewis Central
8. Webster City (6-2), LW #9 @ Denison-Schleswig
9. Decorah (6-2), LW #10 @ #3 Waverly-Shell Rock
10.Spencer (6-2), LW (X) vs Storm Lake
Class 5A
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-0), LW #1 @ Hempstead
2. Southeast Polk (7-1), LW #2 vs CR Jefferson
3. Ankeny (6-2), LW #5 vs DSM Lincoln
4. Urbandale (7-1), LW #4 vs Waukee Northwest
5. Dowling Catholic (5-3), LW #8 @ Waukee
6. WDM Valley (6-2), LW #3 vs DSM Roosevelt
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2), LW #6 @ #9 Linn-Mar
8. Iowa City High (7-1), LW #7 @ Davenport Central (Thur)
9. Linn-Mar (7-1), LW #10 LW vs #7 Prairie
10.Pleasant Valley (6-2), LW (X) @ Iowa City West
DES MOINES — Under Darian DeVries, Drake has become a consistent Missouri Valley Conference contender and hopes are high for the upcoming season. The Bulldogs return nearly the entire roster from last year’s team that finished 26-5 and claimed the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory in 50 years.
DeVries has led the Bulldogs to three straight 20 win seasons despite key injuries each year. Last season point guard Roman Penn and forward Tank Hemphill missed the stretch run due to foot injuries.
With a veteran team DeVries says the Bulldogs must guard against complacency.
DeVries says their recent success actually helped them put a competitive non-conference schedule together. The Bulldogs have games against Richmond, a Belmont team that joins the Valley next season as well as Clemson and St. Louis.
Drake opens with an exhibition against Drury on November 4th and will host Coe on November 9th in their regular season opener.