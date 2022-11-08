Tuesday November 8th Local Sports

IOWA CITY — Tony Perkins scored 16 points and the Iowa men’s basketball team opened the second half with an 11-0 run and raced away to an 89-58 win over Bethune-Cookman in their season opener Monday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Perkins made seven of nine shots and also dished out five assists and was one of five Hawkeyes in double figures.

Perkins says depth is a strength for the Hawkeyes as well as versatility.

Perkins says he tried to set the tone with defense.

Iowa faces North Carolina A&T on Friday night in a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting at 6 o’clock.

AMES — The Iowa State men blew the game open with a 21-3 run late in the opening half and beat Indiana-Purdue of Indianapolis 88-39 at Hilton Coliseum on Monday night. St. Bonaventure transfer Jaran Holmes led the Cyclones with 23 points.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones outscored IUPUI 31-10 in points off turnovers.

Freshman Tamin Lipsey started at point guard and Otzelberger was impressed with his performance.

Iowa State is off until Sunday when they host North Carolina A&T.

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa men opened the season at home last night with a 105-49 win over Wartburg. Bowen Born had 19 points to lead the Panthers while Landon Wolf had 18 points in the first game of his career. Northern Iowa travels to Richmond on Friday.

IOWA CITY —- Caitlin Clark had 20 points and nine rebounds as the 4th-ranked Iowa women beat Southern 87-34 last night in Iowa City. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

Iowa had a scare in the opening quarter when Clark went to the locker room with what appeared to be a lower leg injury. She returned at the start of the second quarter.

The Iowa women host Evansville on Thursday night in a game starting at 6:30 that you can hear on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — The 8th-ranked Iowa State women outscored Cleveland State 22-2 to close the opening half in a 87-54 victory in Ames on Monday afternoon. ISU coach Bill Fennelly.

Ashley Joens had 28 points and 11 rebounds. Fennelly likes his seven player rotation but says they need more depth.

Iowa State hosts Southern on Thursday night.

DES MOINES — The Drake women opened the season with an 80-67 win over Wisconsin-Green Bay on Monday night at the Knapp Center. Grace Berg led the way with 20 points. Mason City native Megan Meyer played 28 minutes, scoring ten points. Next up for Drake is 4th-ranked Iowa on Sunday afternoon, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 1:45.

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa women needed a 15-6 fourth quarter to beat St. Thomas of Minnesota 58-46 at the McLeod Center on Monday night. Grace Boffeli had 19 points while Kam Finley added 18 to lead the Panthers, who will host St. Louis on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has formally opted out of his contract to become a free agent. The MLB Players’ Association made the announcement on Monday. The decision was widely expected since the day Correa signed with the Twins after the lockout for $35.1 million in 2022. That was the highest annual average salary for an infielder in history. The Twins also announced they will decline contract options on starting pitchers Chris Archer and Dylan Bundy and first baseman Miguel Sanó. Right-hander Sonny Gray will be back in Minnesota’s rotation. His $12.7 million option was exercised on his 33rd birthday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points and had eight of New York’s season-high 19 made 3-pointer as the Knicks cruised to a 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jalen Brunson pitched in 23 points and eight assists, R.J. Barrett had 22 points and Obi Toppin scored 15 points off the bench for the Knicks. They built a lead as big as 27 points in the second quarter and never encountered any resistance. The Knicks are 5-5. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting with 13 rebounds and seven assists as the Timberwolves fell to 5-6.