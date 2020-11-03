Tuesday November 3rd Local Sports
CEDAR RAPIDS — Osage swept Humboldt three sets to nothing in the Class 3A quarterfinals at the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids yesterday. The Green Devils took the first set 25-16, followed by wins of 25-20 and 25-11. Danielle Johnson had 13 kills to lead Osage, as they improve to 32-2 on the season. Humboldt finishes with a record of 33-4. Osage will face either Davenport Assumption or Unity Christian of Orange City in Wednesday’s semifinal round. Those two teams play later today in the quarterfinals.
— other quarterfinals Monday
== 3A
#2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-25, #7 Red Oak 13-22-19
== 5A
#1 Dowling Catholic 23-25-25-25, #8 Dubuque Hempstead 25-15-17-17
#5 Iowa City Liberty 25-20-25-26, #4 West Des Moines Valley 20-25-17-24
#2 Ankeny 22-25-25-25, #7 Ankeny Centennial 25-12-18-17
#3 Pleasant Valley 20-25-25-25, #6 Cedar Falls 25-21-22-23
== 4A
#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-25-25, #8 Dallas Center-Grimes 19-14-21
#4 Western Dubuque 25-19-20-25-15, #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-25-25-12-11
#7 Gilbert 25-25-25, #2 North Scott 19-14-21
#6 West Delaware 25-24-20-25-16, #3 Glenwood 17-26-25-22-14
— Quarterfinals today
== 3A
#4 Davenport Assumption (22-2) vs. #5 Unity Christian (23-5)
#3 Mount Vernon (30-6) vs. #6 Union (31-9)
== 1A
#7 Burlington Notre Dame over #2 Wapsie Valley, no contest due to COVID-19
#1 Janesville (28-4) vs. #8 Council Bluffs St. Albert (14-13)
#4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (32-2) vs. #5 Springville (27-4)
#3 Gehlen Catholic (24-5) vs. #6 New London (22-7)
== 2A
#1 Western Christian (32-9) vs. #8 South Hardin (21-14)
#4 Boyden-Hull (24-7) vs. #5 Denver (33-5)
#2 Wilton (32-3) vs. #7 Van Meter (19-3)
#3 Dike-New Hartford (29-4) vs. #6 Sumner-Fredericksburg (27-7)
AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says the team that makes the most improvement the next few weeks will win the Big 12 regular season title. The 17th ranked Cyclones sit at the top of the league standings with Oklahoma State and Kansas State. All have one loss in conference play.
Campbell on improvement being the key.
Campbell applauds the Big 12 leadership for getting six games played to the point. Big Ten teams have played only two and the PAC 12 does not even start until this weekend.
The Cyclones will be at home Saturday night against Baylor.