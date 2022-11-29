Local News
KGLO News
Listen
Your Hometown News Station
UPDATED — Mason City shooting suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder
Tuesday November 29th “The Midday Report”
November 29, 2022 12:35PM CST
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday November 29th
KGLO News
·
Tuesday November 29 — 12:06 PM
Trending
1
One taken to hospital after shooting altercation in Mason City Monday night
2
BREAKING --- Four children dead in Mason City house fire
3
Clarion man charged with child endangerment, OWI after Mason City traffic stop
4
Mason City man convicted of murder has motion to reconsider sentence denied
5
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to taking money from local store cash register
