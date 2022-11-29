KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Tuesday November 29th “The Midday Report”

November 29, 2022 12:35PM CST
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

One taken to hospital after shooting altercation in Mason City Monday night
2

BREAKING --- Four children dead in Mason City house fire
3

Clarion man charged with child endangerment, OWI after Mason City traffic stop
4

Mason City man convicted of murder has motion to reconsider sentence denied
5

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to taking money from local store cash register