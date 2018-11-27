Tuesday November 27th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — Mason City High at Ames — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — Clear Lake vs. West Fork — girls 6:15, boys follow

MASON CITY — Megan Meyer had 27 points to lead the Mason City High girls basketball team to a 72-58 win over Ankeny last night at home, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Meyer was 10-18 from the field, including 3-4 from three-point range. She added six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Anna Deets added 19 points while Jaeda Whitner also had 14 for the Mohawks, who are now 3-0 on the season. Mason City travels to 12th-ranked in Class 5A Ames tonight as part of a girl-boy doubleheader that you’ll hear on KGLO, kgloam.com and via the KGLO mobile app starting at about 6:15 tonight.

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake boys open up the season tonight hosting West Fork as part of a non-conference girl-boy doubleheader at home. The Lions are coming off of a 17-5 season last year but lose leading scorer Zach Lester, who averaged 30 points per game. Clear Lake coach Jeremey Ainley says there’s a number of players on the roster that are ready to step up.

Clear Lake and West Fork have split their season-opening games against each other over the last four seasons, with the average margin of victory being under five points. Ainley expects another tough challenge from West Fork tonight.

You can hear the Clear Lake-West Fork doubleheader starting at 6:05 tonight on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, and via the KRIB mobile app.

— other basketball games tonight — all girl-boy doubleheaders

Newman at Osage

Forest City at Eagle Grove

Belmond-Klemme at Garrigan

North Iowa at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

West Hancock at Lake Mills

Rockford at Nashua-Plainfield

Northwood-Kensett at North Butler

Central Springs at St. Ansgar

Hampton-Dumont/CAL at AGWSR

AMES — Iowa State raced out to an 11-0 lead and cruised to an 82-55 win over Nebraska-Omaha. Five Cyclones scored in double figures, including 16 from freshman Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton connected on six of seven shots from the field and says he is gaining confidence on offense.

The Cyclones are 6-1.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes climb six spots to 14th in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll. The Hawkeyes are 5-0 and host Pitt on Tuesday night as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Panthers are 6-0.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who is not surprised Pitt is off to a good start under first year coach Jeff Capel.

With essentially the same team Iowa has shown major improvement on the defensive end. McCaffery says added experience is one factor.

IOWA CITY — Three of Iowa’s Division I women’s basketball teams are in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Iowa dropped two spots to #14 after going 1-1 in the Jankaroo Jam. Iowa State and Drake are into this week’s poll at #23 and #24. Iowa State returns to the poll for the first time since January 2014, while Drake makes it back into the poll after making the final rankings of the 2016-17 season. Next up for Iowa is a trip to top-ranked Notre Dame on Thursday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

DES MOINES — Drake football coach Rick Fox says the Bulldogs are all in for Saturday’s game at Iowa State. Drake is 7-3 and has not been together since a Monday team meeting following a 43-6 win at Moorhead State on November 17th.

It was at that meeting that the players were asked if they wanted to play the Cyclones if given the chance.

Fox says it was important to let the players decide if they wanted to accept the game.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock.