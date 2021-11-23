Tuesday November 23rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
= AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High girls vs. Dowling — 7:30
= AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake girls vs. Ballard — 7:30
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls basketball team opens up the season tonight as they host Ballard of Huxley in non-conference play. The Lions are ranked 5th in Class 3A after making it to the state semifinals last year and face a Ballard club that won the Class 4A title last season but drops down to Class 3A, where they are the #2 squad. Clear Lake coach Bart Smith says tonight’s game will show what his team needs to work on early in the season.
Smith says Ballard will provide a challenge like they haven’t seen in the past in the regular season.
While this is Clear Lake’s season opener, Ballard opened the season back on Friday night, falling to #5/4A Dallas Center-Grimes. You can hear the Clear Lake-Ballard game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting at about 7:30 this evening and watch it through the NFHS Network.
— girls basketball last night
Northwood-Kensett 43, North Iowa 32
South Winneshiek 53, North Butler 38
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48
Clarion-Goldfield Dows 65, Southeast Valley 56
IOWA CITY — Keegan Murray had 22 of his career high 29 points in the opening half as Iowa rolled to a 109-61 win over Western Michigan, as you heard last night on AM-1300 KGLO. Murray was 10 of 14 from the field but says it was defense that set the tone.
Iowa’s half court trap was a factor in 24 Bronco turnovers.
Freshman Payton Sandfort had 19 points, including five of seven from three point range and sophomore Tony Perkins added 15. Murray says the Hawkeyes are building depth in their 5-0 start.
The Hawkeyes host Portland State Friday night.
LINCOLN —- Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play in Friday’s game against Iowa. Martinez suffered a shoulder injury in the opening half of a loss at Wisconsin but returned to play in the second half.
That’s Nebraska coach Scott Frost who says freshman backup Logan Smothers will get the start against the Hawkeyes.
Frost believes Smothers will be up to the challenge.
Frost says a key against Iowa will be limiting mistakes.
Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 on Friday afternoon with the pre-game starting at 10:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.
CEDAR FALLS — The UNI Panthers will visit 6th-ranked Eastern Washington in the opening round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. The Panthers got in the field with a 6-5 record.
That’s UNI coach Mark Farley. It will be an Eastern Washington offense that averages 46 points and 564 yards per game against a Panther defense that gives up only 18 points per contest.
Farley says preparing for the up tempo Eastern Washington offense is similar to preparing for a triple option offense.
The Panthers are ranked 25th in the final FCS coaches poll.