KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Tuesday November 1st “The Midday Report”

November 1, 2022 12:56PM CDT
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

Chicago man sentenced up to 45 years in shooting death of Garner man in downtown Mason City
2

North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
3

Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store
4

Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
5

Nora Springs woman charged with sexual abuse while she worked as a counselor to plead guilty