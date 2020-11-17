      Weather Alert

Tuesday November 17th “The Midday Report”

Nov 17, 2020 @ 12:50pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday November 17th

 

For the latest

Trending
BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state
Reynolds warns patients may be turned away from hospitals if Covid surge continues
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight
Over 1900 write-in votes casted in Cerro Gordo County general election --- see the full list in this story