Tuesday November 17th Local Sports
DES MOINES — Governor Reynolds’ newest emergency health proclamation allows high school winter sports to continue, but junior high level sports as well as other youth and adult group sporting and recreational activities will be prohibited for the time being. The new proclamation says that sporting, recreational and other extracurricular gatherings by a high school, including practices, games, competitions and performances are not prohibited. No more than two spectators will be allowed for each student athlete, performer or competitor participating in the gathering. Spectators may only be present during the time that student or the student’s team is participating in a game, meet or competition. There must be at least six feet of physical distance between each group of spectators. All spectators over the age of two must wear a mask or other face covering. The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced on Monday night that their football championship games on Thursday and Friday fall under the new guidelines and attendance will be limited to two spectators per participating athlete and masks must be worn.
== Prior to last night’s announcement by the governor, the Northeast Iowa Conference announced that their leadership unanimously voted to require fans to wear a face covering at indoor sporting events.
DES MOINES — The Central Iowa Metropolitan League has asked both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to delay the start of the winter sports season until January 4th for all schools statewide. WHO-TV in Des Moines reports that the CIML sent a letter to both associations seeking the delay until students return to school after winter break. Most of the CIML schools have returned to partial or full virtual learning due to COVID numbers skyrocketing in the last few weeks, and Des Moines schools were not able to compete this fall after the district started the year with online learning only. The athletic associations in a joint response to the CIML said they appreciated the considerations, adding that with all member school decisions, the members of the conference may continue or suspend activities as they see fit in their school district and in accordance with guidance from the State of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Education. The response concluded that the associations would take the CIML’s concerns under advisement heading into the winter sports season. Girls basketball and boys swimming teams started practice last week, with boys basketball and wrestling squads starting practice yesterday.
CHICAGO (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings overcame a 104-yard kickoff return by Chicago’s Cordarrelle Patterson to beat the Bears 19-13. Cousins won for the first time in 10 career Monday night starts. He hit Adam Thielen with a 6-yard TD early in the fourth quarter to put Minnesota on top 19-13, and the Vikings hung on for their third straight win. They also snapped a four-game losing streak against Chicago. Bears quarterback Nick Foles got taken from the field on a cart in the game’s final minute after landing on his right side.
AMES — The stretch run in the Big 12 is set to begin as the 17th ranked Iowa State Cyclones return from a bye week to host Kansas State. At 5-1, the Cyclones sit at the top of the standings while the 4-2 Wildcats are still in the hunt for a spot in the league championship game. ISU coach Matt Campbell calls it a typical K-State team.
Campbell says Kansas State’s success begins with effort.
The Wildcats have won 11 of the last 12 games in the series but the last five games have been close. The average margin of victory is just over four and a half points.
K-State opened 4-0 in the Big 12 but has lost two straight.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team is focusing on its schedule and not the preseason expectations. The Hawkeyes enter the season ranked 5th in the AP Preseason Poll but still have not announced an opponent for their expected opener on November 25. Senior center Luka Garza.
There is even uncertainty surrounding when and where the NCAA might be held.
Last season was cancelled prior to the Hawkeyes’ first Big Ten Tournament game and junior forward Joe Wieskamp says that provides motivation heading into this season.
Wieskamp says a loaded Big Ten race helps them keep expectations in check.
Sophomore guard CJ Fredrick says they are anxious to get the season started.
Iowa has released the dates for two non-conference games. December 8th at home against North Carolina and December 19th against top ranked Gonzaga in Sioux Falls.