Audio Archives
Tuesday November 17th KGLO Morning News
Nov 17, 2020 @ 7:25am
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Tuesday November 17th
Trending
Reynolds warns patients may be turned away from hospitals if Covid surge continues
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state
Over 1900 write-in votes casted in Cerro Gordo County general election --- see the full list in this story
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight
