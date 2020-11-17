      Weather Alert

Tuesday November 17th KGLO Morning News

Nov 17, 2020 @ 7:25am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Tuesday November 17th

 

Trending
Reynolds warns patients may be turned away from hospitals if Covid surge continues
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state
Over 1900 write-in votes casted in Cerro Gordo County general election --- see the full list in this story
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight