      Breaking News
Mason City School Board votes unanimously to do away with Mohawks as mascot, nickname

Tuesday November 16th “The Midday Report”

Nov 16, 2021 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday November 16th

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man sentenced to life in prison for murder
Fort Dodge man accused of hitting Wright County deputy with car sentenced to 15 years in prison
Governor rejects fears law on Covid shots will have much impact on unemployment system
Mason City School Board to consider ending "Mohawks" nickname
Suspended sentence for Mason City man accused of apartment break-in
Connect With Us