Breaking News
Mason City School Board votes unanimously to do away with Mohawks as mascot, nickname
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
2021 Clear Lake Lions Football on KRIB
2021 Mason City High Football on KGLO
2021 Newman Football on 93.9 KIA-FM
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Tuesday November 16th “The Midday Report”
Nov 16, 2021 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday November 16th
KGLO News
·
Tuesday Nov 16 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Mason City man sentenced to life in prison for murder
Fort Dodge man accused of hitting Wright County deputy with car sentenced to 15 years in prison
Governor rejects fears law on Covid shots will have much impact on unemployment system
Mason City School Board to consider ending "Mohawks" nickname
Suspended sentence for Mason City man accused of apartment break-in
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
2021 Clear Lake Lions Football on KRIB
2021 Mason City High Football on KGLO
2021 Newman Football on 93.9 KIA-FM
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us