Tuesday north-central Iowa COVID update: 187 more people recovered compared to 45 new cases
MASON CITY — According to the latest COVID-19 data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, over four times more north-central Iowans were reported as recovered from coronavirus when compared to the number of new cases reported between Monday and Tuesday.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock Tuesday morning, 45 more north-central Iowa cases of COVID-19 were reported while 187 more people locally have recovered. No new deaths were reported. That dropped the number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa down from 1708 on Monday to 1566 on Tuesday.
In Cerro Gordo County, eight new cases were reported in the same time period while 36 more people have recovered. The county’s active case count dropped from 410 on Monday to 382 on Tuesday.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 19 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, up one from Monday. Four patients are in an intensive care unit, with two of those on a ventilator.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4822
|8
|Butler
|1538
|2
|Floyd
|1437
|3
|Franklin
|1057
|1
|Hancock
|1346
|2
|Kossuth
|1879
|24
|Mitchell
|1181
|2
|Winnebago
|1248
|1
|Worth
|629
|1
|Wright
|1690
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16827
|45
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4366
|36
|Butler
|1325
|29
|Floyd
|1286
|9
|Franklin
|927
|18
|Hancock
|1201
|21
|Kossuth
|1573
|27
|Mitchell
|1059
|23
|Winnebago
|1100
|8
|Worth
|548
|8
|Wright
|1541
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14926
|187
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|74
|62
|12
|
|Butler
|29
|26
|3
|
|Floyd
|38
|30
|8
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|25
|20
|5
|
|Kossuth
|49
|44
|5
|
|Mitchell
|39
|38
|1
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|28
|24
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|335
|290
|45
|0
|Active Cases
|2/2/21
|2/1/21
|1/29/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Tuesday
|Monday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|382
|410
|404
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|184
|211
|216
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|113
|119
|126
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|111
|128
|132
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|120
|139
|148
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|257
|260
|254
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|83
|104
|112
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|118
|125
|127
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|77
|84
|92
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|121
|128
|133
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1566
|1708
|1744
|2096
|5526
|1510