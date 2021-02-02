      Weather Alert

Tuesday north-central Iowa COVID update: 187 more people recovered compared to 45 new cases

Feb 2, 2021 @ 11:04am

MASON CITY — According to the latest COVID-19 data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, over four times more north-central Iowans were reported as recovered from coronavirus when compared to the number of new cases reported between Monday and Tuesday.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock Tuesday morning, 45 more north-central Iowa cases of COVID-19 were reported while 187 more people locally have recovered. No new deaths were reported. That dropped the number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa down from 1708 on Monday to 1566 on Tuesday.

In Cerro Gordo County, eight new cases were reported in the same time period while 36 more people have recovered. The county’s active case count dropped from 410 on Monday to 382 on Tuesday.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 19 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, up one from Monday. Four patients are in an intensive care unit, with two of those on a ventilator. 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4822 8
Butler 1538 2
Floyd 1437 3
Franklin 1057 1
Hancock 1346 2
Kossuth 1879 24
Mitchell 1181 2
Winnebago 1248 1
Worth 629 1
Wright 1690 1
Area Total 16827 45

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4366 36
Butler 1325 29
Floyd 1286 9
Franklin 927 18
Hancock 1201 21
Kossuth 1573 27
Mitchell 1059 23
Winnebago 1100 8
Worth 548 8
Wright 1541 8
Area Total 14926 187

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 74 62 12
Butler 29 26 3
Floyd 38 30 8
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 25 20 5
Kossuth 49 44 5
Mitchell 39 38 1
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 28 24 4
Area Total 335 290 45 0

 

 

Active Cases 2/2/21 2/1/21 1/29/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Tuesday Monday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 382 410 404 549 1807 477
Butler 184 211 216 175 517 82
Floyd 113 119 126 130 550 60
Franklin 111 128 132 133 305 42
Hancock 120 139 148 235 408 134
Kossuth 257 260 254 269 535 176
Mitchell 83 104 112 173 447 119
Winnebago 118 125 127 123 359 192
Worth 77 84 92 126 118 46
Wright 121 128 133 183 410 182
Area Total 1566 1708 1744 2096 5526 1510
