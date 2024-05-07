Tuesday May 7th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Simeon Woods Richardson pitched six shutout innings of one-hit ball and the Minnesota Twins scored twice in the seventh to beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 in the opener of their four-game series. Minnesota rebounded quickly after its 12-game winning streak was snapped Sunday with a 9-2 loss to Boston. Woods Richardson struck out a career-high eight and walked just one in his fifth major league start. He whiffed five of his first six batters and had seven strikeouts through three innings. The only hit he permitted was a leadoff single by Mitch Garver in the third. Seattle starter Luis Castillo went 6 2/3 innings and struck out seven. He allowed three runs.

BOONE — The 20th-ranked NIACC softball team scored twice in the top of the first, but 9th-ranked DMACC came back with four in the bottom of the first on their way to an 8-2 win in the Region 11-B championship game Monday afternoon in Boone. Katy Olive led off the game with a home run while Madisyn Bauer knocked in Emily Jones with the other run for the Trojans in the first. NIACC falls to 33-23 on the season. DMACC advances to the Northwest Plains B district tournament and will travel to face Dawson Community College of Glendive Montana this weekend with the winner advancing to the national tournament.

FORT DODGE — NIACC will be the sixth-seed in the six-team Region 11 Division II baseball tournament later this week in Fort Dodge. The Trojans will face the 3rd-seed Iowa Central in a first-round game on Thursday scheduled for 3:30, with the winner facing the second seed Southeastern on Friday. The other side of the bracket has 4th-seed Northeast Community College facing 5th-seed DMACC Thursday, with the winner facing top-seed Kirkwood on Friday in the double-elimination tournament held at the Rogers Sports Complex.

BOONE — Clear Lake won their fourth North Central Conference girls golf tournament title on Monday held at the Cedar Point Golf Club in Boone. The Lions ended with a 391 team score, five shots better than runner-up Algona, with Hampton-Dumont-CAL finishing third with 416. After finishing as the runner-up in the conference tournament the last three years, the Lions’ Meghan DeLong won the individual title with a 79, nine shots better than runner-up Abby Brooks of Algona. Also for the Lions, Elle Ebeling finished fifth with a 100 while Shaelyn Ulrich finished sixth with a 101.

FORT DODGE — The Clear Lake boys golf team finished second to Humboldt in the North Central Conference tournament held at the Fort Dodge Country Club. The Wildcats were led by medalist Carson Arndt’s 72 and beat the Lions by eight shots, 309 to 317. Webster City was one shot behind Clear Lake in finishing third. Clear Lake had three finish in the top ten with Eli Anderson finishing fourth with a 76 while Taylor Plagge and Gavin Anderson finished tied for 8th with a 79.

MASON CITY — Osage won the Top of Iowa Conference Eastern Division boys golf tournament held at Highland Park in Mason City. The Green Devils breezed to a 41-shot victory with a 311, with West Fork second with a 352, North Butler third with 359, and Newman finishing fourth with a 362. Osage had the three top individuals in the tournament with Heath Voigt being the medalist with a 72. Tucker Stangel was runner-up with a 75 while Ty Voigt was third with a 78.

NASHUA — Newman won the Top of Iowa East girls tournament at the Nashua Town & Country Club on Monday. The Knights had a 406, ten shots better than the host Nashua-Plainfield. Osage was third with a 427 with North Butler just a shot behind the Green Devils. Paige Franzen of Nashua-Plainfield was the medalist with an 85, with Leah Hauge of Osage being the runner-up with a 91.

EAGLE GROVE — Lake Mills edged Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura for the Top of Iowa West boys golf tournament title held at the Eagle Grove Golf Course. The Bulldogs had a 328, one shot better than the Indians and five shots better than the Cardinals. Ashtin Willms of Belmond-Klemme was the medalist with a 74, while there was a three-way tie for second with Drew Henderson of North Union, Garrett Ham of Lake Mills and Colby Hagensick of GHV each having a 78.

LIVERMORE — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took home the Top of Iowa West girls golf title at Spring Valley Golf Course in Livermore. The Cardinals ended with a 376, 42 shots better than Bishop Garrigan’s 418 and 57 shots better than third-place Eagle Grove. Avery Lichter of Bishop Garrigan and Audrey Overgaard of GHV tied with an 84 for the medalist honors, while Kenedee Frayne of GHV was third with a 91.

WATERLOO — The NIACC men’s golf team is in ninth place at the North Central District Tournament at the Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo. The Trojans shot a 618 on the opening day of the two-day, 54-hole tournament. They are 32 shots behind the leader Kirkwood’s 586 while DMACC is in second with a 588. Sophomore Tim Castle is in a tie for 22nd place with a 153 heading into today’s action.

DECORAH — Osage’s Kaitlyn Olson and Kendall Olson won the Class 1A Region 6 doubles title on Monday in Decorah and qualified for the state tournament for the third year. The Olsons beat Evon Leitz and Olivia Huninker of Decorah 6-3, 6-3 in the final. Both pairs advance to the individual state tournament on May 24th and 25th at the University of Iowa Tennis Center in Iowa City.

— boys soccer Monday

Mason City 6, Charles City 2

Humboldt 4, Clear Lake 2

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1

— girls soccer Monday

Ankeny Centennial 3, Mason City 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

DENVER (AP) — Another dominant performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves has the reigning but reeling NBA champion Denver Nuggets on the cusp of a stunning early exit from the playoffs. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns led the short-handed Timberwolves to a 106-80 blowout of the Nuggets for a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. Games 3 and 4 are in Minneapolis this weekend. The Timberwolves have won all six of their playoff games. The Nuggets have trailed by large margins in all seven of theirs. They bounced back against the Lakers but haven’t cracked the code against Minnesota.

IOWA CITY — Iowa junior pitcher Brody Brecht has been showing why he was considered a pre-season All-American the past few weeks. The native of Ankeny has won his last three starts and in 22 and two-thirds innings of work has allowed five hits and struck out 36 batters. He yielded two hits and one run in eight innings of work in Saturday’s 9-2 win over Northwestern.

That’s Iowa coach Rick Heller who says Brecht spent part of the season with an oblique strain.

The Hawkeyes are 13-8 in the Big Ten and open a three game series at conference leader Illinois on Friday