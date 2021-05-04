Tuesday May 4th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Texas — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenta Maeda kept the Texas Rangers scoreless into the sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins won the opener of a four-game series 6-5, as you heard last night on AM-1300 KGLO. Maeda had a season-high eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed only two singles and two walks. This was by far the best of his six starts this season. Jorge Polanco had an RBI triple and an RBI double, and rookie Alex Kirilloff kept up his torrid start with two doubles for the Twins. Adolis García and Joey Gallo each hit a two-run homer, but the Rangers’ rally fell just short. Game two of the four-game series is tonight at 6:40, with the pre-game at 6 o’clock on KGLO.
SHEFFIELD — One of north-central Iowa’s most successful boys basketball coaches is calling it a career. West Fork Hall of Fame boys basketball coach Frank Schnoes just completed his 36th season as a head coach. He started his head coaching career in 1974 at Shelby-Tennant and moved to Calumet before coming to north-central Iowa. He started a 25-year run with Sheffield-Chapin and then the combined Sheffield-Chapin/Meservey-Thornton before stepping down as coach in 2004. He resumed his head coaching duties when he took over for Jordan Nelson at West Fork in 2012. His overall coaching record is 592-208, taking six SCMT and West Fork teams to the boys state basketball tournament, including runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2014. Schnoes made an announcement over the weekend on social media that he has decided to hang up his whistle and jump into full-time retirement. He also thanked all his players that he coached over all those years for their dedication, hard work, and effort.
IOWA CITY — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says spring drills were productive for his team. The Hawkeyes closed out spring with an open practice on Saturday.
Ferentz says with no spring drills a year ago it was important for the young players.
The Hawkeyes have a lot of holes to fill at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and Ferentz says depth is a concern.
The Hawkeyes open next season at home against Indiana.
CLEAR LAKE — Five Clear Lake High School student-athletes signed national letters of intent on Monday to further their athletic careers. Justin Wright will be running cross country and track at Loras University in Dubuque.
Tyson Cooley signed to run track and cross country at Midland University in Fremont Nebraska.
P.J. Feuerbach signed to play baseball at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids
Eric Ritter and Andrew Crane both signed to play golf at North Iowa Area Community College. Crane says he’s excited to be another in a long line of Clear Lake athletes to continue their golf career at NIACC with head coach Chris Frenz.
Ritter says he’s also looking forward to continuing his career at NIACC.
Ritter and Crane will join Clear Lake alums Jack Barragy and Tyler Eaton, who just completed their freshman year, on next year’s NIACC roster.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov tied the game with 1:32 left in the third period, and Jonas Brodin added the game-winning goal with 1:06 left as the Minnesota Wild rallied past the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5. Nick Bonino added two goals and an assist, while Joel Eriksson Ek and Kevin Fiala also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots for the Wild. Mark Stone, Shea Theodore, Alec Martinez, Alex Tuch and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Robin Lehner made 26 saves in goal.