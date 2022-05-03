Tuesday May 3rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Baltimore — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:05
BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Paddack pitched effectively into the sixth, Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking single and the Minnesota Twins got their 10th win in 11 games with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Paddack got just enough run support for the win. The right-hander allowed a run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The Twins were shut out in two of his first three starts this season. Tyler Wells allowed a run and four hits in five innings for Baltimore.
MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team swept #9 in Division I Iowa Western in a doubleheader on Monday afternoon and took three of four games in the weekend series. NIACC won the opener 9-2 behind the pitching of Brandt Thompson, who improved to 5-0 on the season by striking out seven and scattering five hits in six innings of work. The Trojans got home runs from Cody Kelly, Ike Mezzenga and Cayden Nicoletto. NIACC won the nightcap 7-4. Mezzenga was three-for-three with two homers and four RBI. NIACC improves to 30-16 overall and 17-11 in the conference and will host #17 in Division II Iowa Central this afternoon at 3 o’clock.
MASON CITY — The NIACC softball team dropped a doubleheader on Monday to end the regular season. Iowa Lakes took both games in five innings 14-2 and 24-2, and swept the four-game weekend series. NIACC finishes the regular season with a 3-33 record overall and 0-24 in the conference. The Trojans will face Iowa Central in the opening round of the three-team Region XI-A double elimination tournament on Friday afternoon in Boone.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — David Perron had a hat trick and an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series. Perron missed the playoffs last year with COVID-19. Ryan O’Reilly scored, Torey Krug added three assists and Ville Husso made 37 saves for the shutout in his postseason debut for the Blues. Perron scored on the first two power plays for St. Louis. The Blues went 6 for 6 on the penalty kill.
AMES — Brock Purdy says he is embracing his role as Mr. Irrelevant. The former Iowa State quarterback was the final pick in the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
The four year starter for the Cyclones sees it as an opportunity to get his foot in the door.
Purdy led ISU to four straight bowl games.
UNDATED (AP) — In Big Ten news, Scott Frost will not be allowed to perform his coaching duties for five consecutive days this football season as part of Nebraska’s negotiated settlement with the NCAA for allowing an unauthorized staff member to do hands-on special teams coaching in 2020. The NCAA said Frost failed to monitor former special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge’s activities. Rutledge was found to work directly with players during special teams drills and assist or make tactical decisions in games. Among other penalties are a $10,000 fine, probation through April 2023 and removal of non-coaching staff members from practice or competition for five days.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have declined the fifth-year option on the contract for center Garrett Bradbury. The move sends their 2019 first-round draft pick into the final season of his rookie deal. Bradbury made 45 starts for the Vikings in three years since he was taken with the No. 18 overall selection out of North Carolina State. He missed two games in 2021 with COVID-19. He lost his starting spot to Mason Cole for two games after that, until Cole was switched to right guard and Bradbury returned to center.
DES MOINES — An Iowa owned horse will run for the roses out of post number one in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. Mo Donegal is one of the favorites after winning the Wood Memorial in New York. It will be the fourth horse that Donegal Racing has run in the Derby. Des Moines attorney Jerry Crawford put the ownership group together after buying eight horses for $410,000 in 2008.
They have had two horses finish third and another seventh. Mo Donegal used a late charge to win at the Wood Memorial.
Crawford says Mo Donegal is smart and calm and that will help him navigate the large 20 horse field.
Post-time for the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for 5:57 PM Iowa time on Saturday evening.