Tuesday May 31st Local Sports

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop became the third player from Curaçao with 1,000 major league hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle, helping the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 in the opener of a five-game series. Schoop, a 30-year-old infielder in his 10th big league season, singled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth for his 1,000th hit and tripled leading off the seventh as part of a 3-for-5 afternoon that lifted his average from .173 to .185. Schoop joined Andruw Jones (1,933) and Andrelton Simmons (1,163 through Sunday) as players from Curaçao with 1,000 hits.
== The Twins and Tigers continue their five games-in-four days series with a split doubleheader today. The first game is scheduled for a 12:10 start with an 11:30 pre-game on KGLO. Game two is scheduled for a 6:10 first pitch with a 5:30 pre-game on KGLO.
DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Correa has tested positive for COVID-19, the Minnesota Twins said after a 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the 27-year-old shortstop had not been feeling well but doesn’t have significant symptoms. Monday’s game was the first in a five-game, four-day series against the Tigers. Correa is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins. He left the Houston Astros after seven seasons to sign a $105.3 million, three-year contract in March, a deal that allows him to opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
ESTHERVILLE — Top-ranked in Class 1A Newman suffered their first loss of the season Monday afternoon with a 3-0 loss at #4/2A Estherville Lincoln Central. The Knights were held to three base hits. Newman drops to 8-1 on the season and will travel to West Fork tonight for Top of Iowa Conference East Division play.
— other high school baseball Monday
West Hancock 13, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3
New Hampton 3, Charles City 1
DES MOINES — Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Poll for May 30th
Class 1A
1. Mason City Newman (8-0)
2. Lansing Kee (8-1)
3. North Linn (5-0)
4. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0)
5. Don Bosco (6-0)
6. New London (3-0)
7. Lisbon (1-0)
8. South Winneshiek (4-0)
9. Woodbury Central (3-1)
10.Kingsley-Pierson (4-2)
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (8-0)
2. Jesup (2-0)
3. Mid-Prairie (2-1)
4. Estherville Lincoln Central (8-0)
5. Clarinda (2-0)
6. Dyersville Beckman (4-5)
7. West Marshall (5-3)
8. Camanche (1-0)
9. Pella Christian (3-0)
10.Anamosa (1-1)
Class 3A
1. Dubuque Wahlert (8-1)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-2)
3. Grinnell (8-0)
4. Marion (6-2)
5. Davenport Assumption (4-3)
6. Clear Creek-Amana (5-0)
7. Western Dubuque (8-1)
8. Independence (5-1)
9. North Polk (4-0)
10.West Delaware (8-1)
Class 4A
1. Johnston (9-0)
2. Dowling Catholic (5-1)
3. Iowa City High (7-2)
4. Waukee (7-0)
5. Indianola (7-2)
6. Urbandale (5-1)
7. Waukee Northwest (6-4)
8. Cedar Falls (7-1)
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-3)
10.Sioux City East (7-2)
DALLAS (AP) — Former Minnesota Viking Jeff Gladney, most recently a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, has died in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25. Gladney’s death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent, Brian Overstreet. Gladney played at TCU and was a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He was released before the 2021 season after being charged with assaulting a woman. The Cardinals signed Gladney in March after he was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas. He participated in team drills last week. The Cardinals say they’re “devastated” to learn about Gladney’s death.
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Iowa star Ihmir Smith-Marsette is looking to have a larger role for the Minnesota Vikings next season. Smith-Marsette is coming off a rookie season in which he had five receptions, including two for touchdowns.
Smith-Marsette says it is up to him to earn an expanded role.
He says there have been a lot of changes under new coach Kevin O’Connell.
The Vikings last year were 8-9.