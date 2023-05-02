Tuesday May 2nd Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10

CHICAGO — The Minnesota Twins start a three-game series at the American League Central rival Chicago White Sox tonight. The Twins head into the series with a 17-12 record, leading the AL Central by three games over Cleveland, while Chicago is 8-21 overall. Minnesota took two of three games at Target Field back in mid-April. First pitch tonight and tomorrow night is scheduled for 6:10, with the pre-game show starting at 5:30 on KGLO. Thursday’s game is a 1:10 start with a pre-game starting at 12:30 on KGLO.

IOWA CITY — Jack Campbell says he will take the same attitude and worth ethic that helped him succeed at Iowa to the Detroit Lions. The Butkus Award winner was taken with the 18th pick in the NFL Draft by the Lions last week.

Campbell says he is ready to get to work.

Campbell was always known for his leadership skills while a Hawkeye

Campbell feels his blue collar approach is a good fit for Detroit.

Also selected in the draft from the Hawkeyes were Lukas Van Ness by Green Bay in the first round, Sam LaPorta selected in the second round by Detroit, and Riley Moss selected by Denver in the third round.

AMES — Will McDonald says he will be happy to have former Iowa State standouts Breece Hall and Allen Lazard with him as he joins the New York Jets. McDonald was taken by the Jets with the 15th pick in the NFL Draft, becoming the first ISU player taken in the opening round since 1973. He says Hall called him the afternoon prior to the draft.

McDonald says it was his sophomore season in which he led the Big 12 in sacks that he first thought the NFL was a possibility.

The Milwaukee native did not even start playing football until high school and his initial plan was to join the army.

McDonald admits he was a little surprised he was taken with the 15th pick.

Other Cyclones drafted included Xavier Hutchinson in the sixth round by Houston and Anthony Johnson in the seventh round by Green Bay.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek was trying to play in their first-round playoff series against Dallas with a broken lower left leg that he wound up having surgery to fix. Eriksson Ek’s participation was limited to just one shift and 19 seconds in Game 3. The Stars eliminated the Wild in Game 6. Eriksson Ek said he broke the fibula while blocking a shot in the April 6 game. Wild center Ryan Hartman also played with a knee injury he might need to have offseason surgery for.

LAKE PANORAMA — The NIACC men’s golf team is in ninth place after the first day of the North Central District Championship at the Lake Panorama National Golf Course. NIACC ended day one with a 674, 47 shots back of leader DMACC. Kai Nelles is in a tie for 16th place after a two-round score of 163, 11 shots behind leader Kolby Shackelford of Kirkwood. The final 18 holes of the tournament are

scheduled for today.

— girls golf

Clear Lake 176, Iowa Falls-Alden 194, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 228

Newman 210, West Fork 224 (medalist- Katelyn Witte, West Fork, 49)

Nashua-Plainfield 230, Central Springs 233, Rockford 273 (medalist-Paige Franzen, NP, 51)

Osage 216, North Butler 221, Northwood-Kensett 256 (medalist-Ella Lindell, North Butler, 50)

Eagle Grove 218, North Union 227, West Hancock no team score

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 208, Lake Mills 209, Forest City 254

— boys golf

Clear Lake 170, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 177, Iowa Falls-Alden 187 (medalist-Taylor Plagge, Clear Lake, 38)

West Fork 169, Newman 209 (medalist-Sage Suntken, West Fork, 36)

Osage 172, Northwood-Kensett 186, North Butler 208 (medalist-Leo Klapperich, Osage & Nolan Reser, North Butler, 41)

Rockford 195, Central Springs 199, Nashua-Plainfield 204

North Union 167, Eagle Grove 200, West Hancock no team score (medalist-Drew Henderson, North Union, 38)

Lake Mills 159, Forest City 181, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 207 (medalist-Garrett Ham, Lake Mills, 37)

— boys soccer

Webster City 3, Clear Lake 1

— boys tennis

Clear Lake 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 1

— girls tennis

Des Moines Roosevelt 7, Mason City 4